Stray bullet that hit fisherman: Cops likely to question more Navy officers

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probe into the case in which a fisherman at sea was hit by a stray bullet off Fort Kochi a few weeks ago is getting complex as the investigation officers hinted that more Naval officers would have to be quizzed if the ballistic examination proves the role of Navy in the incident.The Navy had denied its involvement, but the police are not ready to rule out its involvement as they found that the bullet recovered from the boat resembles the one used in INSAS rifle, which the Navy reportedly used for firing practice at the time of the incident.

“We have recovered 12 INSAS rifles from the Navy and handed them over to the Forensic Science Lab in Thiruvananthapuram for conducting ballistic examination. “So far, we have identified 77 officers who were at the firing range during the time of the accident. We have to question 100 officers including them. If the ballistic examination proves the role of the Navy, more officers will have to be questioned,” said a police officer.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 20 Navy officers. “We need to record their statements and analyse it with the versions given by others. The statements of nearly 100 Navy officers have to be taken to complete the investigation procedures. We are planning to complete recording the statements before the ballistic reports are out,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have sent a letter to the FSL seeking to speed up the ballistic examination, which normally takes more than two weeks. “The 12 INSAS rifles need to be examined and firing testas to be completed. In the normal course, it may take two or three weeks to get the report. Though the incident took place on September 7, it was on Wednesday that the FSL got the rifles for testing. We don’t want to delay the investigation further. So we decided to submit a letter to the lab seeking speedy examination,” said another officer.

The police are also in the process of mapping the location of ships that were present in the vicinity on the day of the incident.On September 7, Sebastian, 70, a resident of Maneechira, Pallithode near Chellanam, suffered injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly two kilometres off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi. The fishermen who recovered the bullet had alleged that the .2mm bullet was fired from INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Indian Navy.

However, Defence PRO Commander Atul Pillai had refuted the allegation. “Our officers inspected the bullet and found it to be from a weapon of non-military calibre. The Navy has no role in it,” he said.

