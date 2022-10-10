Home Cities Kochi

Joint plan must for Kochi’s development: Sarada G Muraleedharan

A joint plan incorporating the neighbouring local bodies of the corporation should be implemented for the development of a Greater Cochin,

Published: 10th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sarada G Muraleedharan

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint plan incorporating the neighbouring local bodies of the corporation should be implemented for the development of a Greater Cochin, said Sarada G Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, local self-government department, in an interview with TNIE. Excerpts:

Speakers at conclave talked about Kochi raising funds on its own for development projects. What do you think is the best option for Kochi? 

It is up to the experts to decide. The larger perspective is that municipal corporations will become autonomous when they generate own funds. Currently, the major chunk of the corporations’ income comes as grant from the government, which forces them to work under the government’s framework. If they want to get rid of that, the corporations have to generate their own income. 

You spoke about other local bodies, including Kalamassery and Aluva, coming under Greater Cochin. Is it possible for all local bodies to coordinate with each other for city’s development?

Several areas, including panchayats beyond Kochi city, are now part of the Kochi metropolitan city. Each LSG has independent development bodies. A joint plan needs to be formulated for the development of Kochi city.

Is it time for the Metropolitan Development Authority? 

A political decision is necessary for this. It needs to be discussed in detail. We have to study the implications and other aspects as well.

