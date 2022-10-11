Home Cities Kochi

9k houses get cooking gas connection

The company has spent over Rs 600 crore in Ernakulam district for the project.

KOCHI: The joint venture company Indian Oil-Adani Gas has succeeded in providing cooking gas pipeline connections to 9,200 households in Kochi and aims to reach the target of 10,000 households by March 2023. However, the company has not been able to provide any connection post-June after the arrival of the Southwest monsoon season and the ongoing northeast monsoon.

“We have not received permission from the local bodies for trenching roads in Kochi corporation and Maradu municipality limits for laying gas pipelines since June. Kochi Mayor has instructed to begin laying underground pipes post-northeast monsoon (after November 15),” an official with Indian Oil-Adani Gas said.

“However, we have begun the plumbing work and placement of gas metres at households in these areas so that 50% of the work is done, by the time we receive approval from the local bodies,” the official added. The company aims to provide gas connections to 10,000 households, and complete plumbing work in over 40,000 households by March 2023. The company has spent over Rs 600 crore in Ernakulam district for the project.

