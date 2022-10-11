Home Cities Kochi

GCDA must explore creative financing and land pooling: Keshav Varma

Expressing satisfaction over the deliberations that took place in the two-day conclave, he assured the GCDA of all support for the development of the city.

Published: 11th October 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) should explore the tools of creative financing like municipal bonds and land pooling to carry out its urban development projects in a more efficient manner, Keshav Varma, IAS (retd), chairman, High-Level Committee on Urban Planning by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, has said.

He was addressing a press conference on the second day of the two-day National Urban Conclave – Bodhi 2022, which concluded in Kochi on Monday. “India is emerging as an investment destination. Kochi, being a gateway city, should make use of this economic situation. You have to look at Kochi’s economic geography. The challenge before planners is to ensure that the comparative advantage of the city is enhanced,” said Varma.

Citing the example of the development of Chinese cities in a short period, Varma said Kochi should position itself as a global city region. "All local self-institutions need to have professionals on board. We need urban economists and urban planners," he said.
GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai said a detailed master plan will be prepared for the development of Kochi.

