Naadan porotta to nyama choma & pilau 

KOCHI: Tanzania is known for adventure travel and wildlife safaris. Many explorers also head to the country to get a slice of authentic Swahili culture. Compared with other East African countries, Tanzania would probably have the highest Malayali population, says Akhil.

“Especially in the erstwhile capital and commercial hub, Dar es Salaam. The place has a ‘Kalamandalam’, too,” he adds. “It is an association of Malayalis living in Tanzania. Formed in 1956, it promotes Malayali socio-cultural activities.”

Tanzania is the 7th safest country in the African continent. “The secure feeling is one of the many reasons why many people settle here with families,” believes Akhil, adding that many firms in Tanzania are headed by Indians.

“One can see that Indians are among top officials in a majority of companies.” Another major attraction is low living costs. “Expenses such as accommodation, food, fuel, and travel, are mostly covered by employers. That helps workers save up,” says Akhil.

“Many students get to go for higher studies in Europe, as access is comparatively easier.” Most companies issue work permits for two years, and one can renew it subsequently.

No dearth of Indian food

From naadan porotta and beef to puttu, idli, dosa and Punjabi cuisine, Tanzania has it all. Fave picks among Tanzanian dishes include nyama choma (grilled meat), pilau (rice mixed with spices), mshikaki (marinated beef), ndizi-nyama (plantains with meat), says Akhil. “The climate, too, is similar to Kerala’s. There’s nothing Malayalis would miss, the place is well-equipped,” he quips.

‘Warm & welcoming’

Besides Akhil and Amal, there are three Indian-origin players in the Tanzanian team. “Tanzanians are warm and welcoming,” says Akhil. “Only the game matters, there is no place for any sort of bias here. Our captain, Abhik Patwa, is an Indian-origin player, who was born and brought up here. Similar is the case of the Tanzania Cricket Association chairman, Premji Pindoria.”

