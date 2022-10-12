Home Cities Kochi

Candies sold near schools sent for forensic analysis to check for narcotics

Excise move to check whether sweets laced with narcotic substances are sold to students

Published: 12th October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following an intelligence input, the excise department has sent samples of chocolates and candies sold near schools and other educational institutions in Kochi for forensic analysis. The move is aimed at checking whether sweets laced with narcotic products or drugs are being sold near educational institutions.
According to excise sources, the intelligence wing has raised suspicion over several chocolates of unknown brands that are being sold near schools and have become popular among students.

The excise intelligence unit has started a probe into these chocolate companies. “These chocolates and candies are manufactured by companies that were never heard of. Some candies are very much in demand among students. As a precaution, we have asked the excise squads to check whether these chocolates are laced with any narcotic substance that makes students addicted to them. We are also collecting information about the companies manufacturing them,” an official said.

Excise assistant commissioner B Tennymon said samples of suspicious chocolates and candies have been sent to chemical laboratories for analysis. “We are waiting for the report. Based on it, we will conduct probe and take necessary action. Drug peddlers are now targeting school students. Apart from awareness programmes, we also conduct strict enforcement activities to prevent students from drug abuse,” he said.

The police and excise departments are collecting information about drug peddling near schools and colleges with the assistance of students. “Though the sale of tobacco products is banned near school premises, some traders violate the guidelines. They continue to violate norms as the fine imposed under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act Act is minimal,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp