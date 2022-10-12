Candies sold near schools sent for forensic analysis to check for narcotics

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following an intelligence input, the excise department has sent samples of chocolates and candies sold near schools and other educational institutions in Kochi for forensic analysis. The move is aimed at checking whether sweets laced with narcotic products or drugs are being sold near educational institutions.

According to excise sources, the intelligence wing has raised suspicion over several chocolates of unknown brands that are being sold near schools and have become popular among students.

The excise intelligence unit has started a probe into these chocolate companies. “These chocolates and candies are manufactured by companies that were never heard of. Some candies are very much in demand among students. As a precaution, we have asked the excise squads to check whether these chocolates are laced with any narcotic substance that makes students addicted to them. We are also collecting information about the companies manufacturing them,” an official said.

Excise assistant commissioner B Tennymon said samples of suspicious chocolates and candies have been sent to chemical laboratories for analysis. “We are waiting for the report. Based on it, we will conduct probe and take necessary action. Drug peddlers are now targeting school students. Apart from awareness programmes, we also conduct strict enforcement activities to prevent students from drug abuse,” he said.

The police and excise departments are collecting information about drug peddling near schools and colleges with the assistance of students. “Though the sale of tobacco products is banned near school premises, some traders violate the guidelines. They continue to violate norms as the fine imposed under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act Act is minimal,” an officer said.

