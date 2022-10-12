Sporty spurt and ground realities

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam is witnessing some sporty vibes these days. The district administration recently created a buzz with a teaser on a proposed Rs 2,000-crore, 50-acre ‘sports city’ in Kochi. Sources say the project has been expedited and discussions among various stakeholders were recently held at the collector’s office. The district administration, they add, is planning several multi-purpose arenas at multiple locations.

Adding to the joy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a cricket stadium in Kochi. Amid the excitement, there are sore thumbs, too. Like the Maharaja’s College Ground, that’s been waiting for an upgrade. The same goes for the college’s hockey ground.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) secretary Abdul Malik says a “sports master plan” is being drawn up, and the city would soon see a spurt in sports infrastructure development. “However, no official announcements regarding these projects can be made as of now,” he adds. “Work is in progress. The master plan will include sports projects in the Greater Cochin area. It will be submitted before the state government, and we will seek funds next year.”

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas concurs, adding that considerable thrust is being given to developing a sporting culture in the city as well as the outskirts. “Last year, for instance, we built a turf court at a high school. This year, we are planning a multipurpose project, a single facility that can host three sporting events — badminton, basketball and volleyball,” he says.

“The estimated project cost is Rs 40 lakh. Discussions are being held. It is likely to come up at Karukutty near Angamaly. One such facility has already been constructed in the SC Colony in Manjalloor panchayat.” Ullas says the funds for the upcoming project have already been sanctioned. “The design will be developed by our engineering department, after studying similar facilities in other parts of the country,” he adds.

On the downside, Ullas notes, much more needs to be done when it comes to developing the playgrounds in the district. “We are unable to do anything due to lack of funds,” he says.

“Local communities rely on the playgrounds in higher secondary or high schools. But the funds allocated are enough only for the upkeep of the school buildings.”

Meanwhile, as part of the state government’s ‘One Panchayat, One Playground’ project, one ground is being developed at Njarakkal in Vypeen. A master plan for the ‘Jaihind Maidan’ will be ready in a month, says MLA K N Unnikrishnan, who recently held discussions with the experts of the implementing agency, Sports Kerala Foundation.

The experts from Thiruvananthapuram visited the site and sought opinions from stakeholders. “The master plan for the playground will be developed as per local needs and relevance,” says Unnikrishnan.

The project will be implemented at a cost of `1 crore, half of which will be disbursed from the MLA fund. As per the plan, the facility will include a step gallery, and venues for seven’s football, volleyball and badminton. A dedicated cycling lane, a refurbished public stage, changing rooms, and washrooms also will be set up.

A team led by Sports Kerala Foundation executive engineer A Shahjahan recently conducted a site inspection. “The ground will be raised to avoid waterlogging, and drains will be built on all four sides,” he says.

BCCI plans big

Kochiites were in for a surprise as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently, and sought support for an exclusive cricket stadium in the city. To realise land, the GCDA has suggested a “land pooling scheme”. Sources say discussions are on between BCCI and GCDA. The cricket body is likely to invite expressions of interest from landowners soon, they add. As per the plan, GCDA targets to complete the project by 2027.

Kochi getting a second cricket stadium is great news, but what about the renovation of Maharaja’s College stadium? The synthetic track needs an upgrade and the development of hockey turf remains in limbo.

Maharaja’s College Governing Council chairman N Ramakanth says, though administrative sanction has been received for the Rs 8-crore project, the PWD is yet to give technical sanction. “College representatives recently met authorities at the Secretariat to speed up the paperwork. We are still waiting,” he says.

