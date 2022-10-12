Three-day ‘Natulsavam’ gets under way at Cusat

Home Cities Kochi

A three-day art and cultural heritage meet ‘Natulsavam’ began on Cochin University of Science and Technology’s (Cusat) Thrikkakara campus on Tuesday.

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day art and cultural heritage meet ‘Natulsavam’ began on Cochin University of Science and Technology’s (Cusat) Thrikkakara campus on Tuesday. The meet is being organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the university. The event will conclude on Thursday. It’ is being organised in association with the Kerala Folklore Academy, and around 1,000 NSS volunteers from all campuses of the university will be attending.

