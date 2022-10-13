Call for Corp panel to monitor, check crimes in Kochi limit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the gruesome human sacrifice involving Kochi residents, the corporation councillors unanimously urged the council on Wednesday to form a committee to monitor and check the crimes. For the past several months, the number of crime cases and drug cases in the city has increased, said councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese. “The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor is one of the major hubs of drug peddlers. It is easy to pass the buck on Kerala Police.

However, the Kochi corporation, too, has a role to play in curbing these increasing crimes in the city,” Deepthi said. “A special committee should be formed to help bust rackets involved in drug peddling, flesh trade and human trafficking,” she added.

Health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said there is a steady increase in paying guest accommodation facilities in the city, where instead of two or three individuals, 10-20 people are accommodated. “The corporation needs to take stringent action against such stays,” said Ashraf.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar suggested preparing a detailed report after inspecting the paying guest accommodation facilities in the corporation limit and submitting it before the council.

Waste management and sterilisation/vaccination of stray dogs within the corporation limit were also discussed. Ashraf said the implementation of animal birth control programme has been progressing. “As many as 110 dogs were sterilised last months and 28 in the last few weeks,” he said.

Many councillors urged the corporation to take strict action against those who dump waste in public places. Councillor P S Viju said the fine for those disposing of waste in public places should be raised to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000.

The mayor said councillors of each division must take the initiative to prepare a report on waste collection from the households and business entities in their division. “Waste must be segregated before collection. Each waste collector in the area must be assigned a fixed number of houses. There must be a fixed time for the collection and transportation of waste. Unless the councillors take the initiative to collectively follow a discipline in waste management in their respective divisions, there won’t be any solution,” said the mayor.

KOCHI: In the wake of the gruesome human sacrifice involving Kochi residents, the corporation councillors unanimously urged the council on Wednesday to form a committee to monitor and check the crimes. For the past several months, the number of crime cases and drug cases in the city has increased, said councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese. “The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor is one of the major hubs of drug peddlers. It is easy to pass the buck on Kerala Police. However, the Kochi corporation, too, has a role to play in curbing these increasing crimes in the city,” Deepthi said. “A special committee should be formed to help bust rackets involved in drug peddling, flesh trade and human trafficking,” she added. Health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said there is a steady increase in paying guest accommodation facilities in the city, where instead of two or three individuals, 10-20 people are accommodated. “The corporation needs to take stringent action against such stays,” said Ashraf. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar suggested preparing a detailed report after inspecting the paying guest accommodation facilities in the corporation limit and submitting it before the council. Waste management and sterilisation/vaccination of stray dogs within the corporation limit were also discussed. Ashraf said the implementation of animal birth control programme has been progressing. “As many as 110 dogs were sterilised last months and 28 in the last few weeks,” he said. Many councillors urged the corporation to take strict action against those who dump waste in public places. Councillor P S Viju said the fine for those disposing of waste in public places should be raised to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000. The mayor said councillors of each division must take the initiative to prepare a report on waste collection from the households and business entities in their division. “Waste must be segregated before collection. Each waste collector in the area must be assigned a fixed number of houses. There must be a fixed time for the collection and transportation of waste. Unless the councillors take the initiative to collectively follow a discipline in waste management in their respective divisions, there won’t be any solution,” said the mayor.