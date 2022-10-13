Renal patient seeks financial aid for treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antony Xavier, 45, of Mythri Lane, Kaloor, who is suffering from chronic kidney disease stage V, is seeking help from kind-hearted people to meet his medical expenses. The patient who is undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital has to continue medications for life along with follow-up in the Nephrology OPD with investigations once a month.

The expense for hemodialysis and medications will come to around Rs 25,000 a month. At present, his 78-year-old father, M K Xavier, who is a heart patient, finds the medical expenses with the help of local residents.

His brother is also mentally ill and not in a position to help the patient. The family members have requested kind-hearted people to donate money to cover Antony’s treatment expenses. His brother and a local councillor have opened a joint account at Punjab National Bank branch in Kaloor.

Account number: 4291 000 10 303 6067

IFSC Code : PUNB0429100

Account name: Aristottil M G & Kurian M X, Kaloor.

