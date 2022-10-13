Home Cities Kochi

Renal patient seeks financial aid for treatment

Antony Xavier, 45, of Mythri Lane, Kaloor, who is suffering from chronic kidney disease stage V, is seeking help from kind-hearted people to meet his medical expenses. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antony Xavier, 45, of Mythri Lane, Kaloor, who is suffering from chronic kidney disease stage V, is seeking help from kind-hearted people to meet his medical expenses. The patient who is undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital has to continue medications for life along with follow-up in the Nephrology OPD with investigations once a month. 

The expense for hemodialysis and medications will come to around Rs 25,000 a month. At present, his 78-year-old father, M K Xavier, who is a heart patient, finds the medical expenses with the help of local residents. 

His brother is also mentally ill and not in a position to help the patient. The family members have requested kind-hearted people to donate money to cover Antony’s treatment expenses. His brother and a local councillor have opened a joint account at Punjab National Bank branch in Kaloor.
Account number: 4291 000 10 303 6067
IFSC Code : PUNB0429100
Account name: Aristottil M G & Kurian M X, Kaloor.

