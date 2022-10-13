Home Cities Kochi

Vizhinjam: Kerala HC notice to govt in contempt case

It said that it is for the police to see that law and order is maintained and the road leading to the project site is kept clear.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Waves crash on the port project site at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the chief secretary, state police chief and leaders of the Vizhinjam action council on a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court case for not complying with the order directing to provide police protection for the construction of Vizhinjam Seaport Project.  

It said that it is for the police to see that law and order is maintained and the road leading to the project site is kept clear. “It’s for the respondents in the petitions, including the authorities, to see that the orders are complied with,” observed Justice Anu Sivaraman. While ordering police protection, the court also said that in case the police are unable to maintain law and order in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the Union government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Vizhinjam protest
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp