Vizhinjam: Kerala HC notice to govt in contempt case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the chief secretary, state police chief and leaders of the Vizhinjam action council on a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court case for not complying with the order directing to provide police protection for the construction of Vizhinjam Seaport Project.

It said that it is for the police to see that law and order is maintained and the road leading to the project site is kept clear. “It’s for the respondents in the petitions, including the authorities, to see that the orders are complied with,” observed Justice Anu Sivaraman. While ordering police protection, the court also said that in case the police are unable to maintain law and order in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the Union government.

