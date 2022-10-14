A hilltop date with strobilanthes

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This may not be a typical weekend getaway. But the sight is one behold, and cherish. The Kallippara hills in Idukki don a pleasing blue hue, courtesy the neelakurinjis in bloom. Nature lovers have been heading to Santhanpara on the Munnar-Thekkady route to capture the spectacular view of Kallippara, and the neelakurunjis or ‘strobilanthes kunthiana’ spread over about 200 acres. Though jeeps are available, trekking all the way up against the mist-laden breeze is a blissful experience. From viewpoints on the way, wanderers can drift away in wonder, watching the Chathurangapara and Kattaadipara hillocks. “There are 50-100 clusters of neelakuranji in south India, and each one blooms once in 12 years,” says Jomy Augustine, a former professor at St Thomas College, Palai, and author of Strobilanthes of the Western Ghats. “Each cluster has an independent cycle. So they do not bloom at the same time. There is still no explanation on the neelakurunji’s 12-year cycle.” The last time Kerala witnessed a full-scale neelakuranji bloom was in 2018, in Munnar. Usually, the blooming season is from August to October. Towards the end of the season, these flowers turn violet. After soaking in the shades of blue and violet, culture and heritage buffs can head to the Kallippara Sree Mahadevi temple, a major attraction point here. It is believed that the marks left behind by Lord Ram, Sita Devi and Lakshman can be seen on the rocks here. Where: On the Munnar-Thekkady route, 190km from Kochi Nearby attractions: Kallipara sunset point Daivammedu waterfalls viewpoint Munnar (39km) Recommended timing: 6am to 6pm