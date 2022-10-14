Campus treat for film buffs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To inspire young students interested in films and filmmaking, an International Short Film Festival (FETE) is being held at Sacred Heart College.

The Department of Cinema and Television is organising the festival in association with PK Rosy Film Society, Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), Women in Cinema Collective and the film club of Sacred Heart College.

Twenty-five films from across the world are being screened at the festival, which concludes today. “Our aim is to impart more information about cinema to the students by engaging them in discussions led by renowned filmmakers,” says head of cinema and TV department, Jeeva K.

Today, a panel discussion on ‘Malayalam Cinema and OTTs’ will be held. Filmmakers such as Indu V S and Ratheena P T will be among the key spearkers at the event.

