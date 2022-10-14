Home Cities Kochi

Never too late

Jaicob J Punnamoottil is about to realise his dream and attend a world weightlifting championship

Published: 14th October 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Unni
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fitness expert Jaicob J Punnamoottil always tell everyone, “age is just mere numbers”. “Always work hard for your passion and never give up thinking you’re too old,” he elaborates. His own experience is proof of the statement. At the age of 45, he is about to realise his dream to participate in a world championship. Jaicob is preparing himself for the Master World Weightlifting Championship 2022. The sportsman won gold in the national master weightlifting championship in 2021. 

The Thrissur native is the only Malayali among the seven-member team from India. He would be participating in category 81 on December 5. The championship is organised every year for veteran athletes of age 35 and above across the globe. This year it is being held from December 1 to 10 in Orlando in the US. 

Jaicob started weightlifting during his graduation days. While studying at Sree Kerala Varma College, Jaicob bagged a gold at the senior state championship in 2000 with a record holding 147 jerks in the 77kg category. 

“My university coach always encouraged me to work out more. Gradually I got selected by the Sports Authority of India and got trained under them. A world championship was one of my long-time dreams. Though a little late, now I have achieved it,” says Jaicob. 

His other achievements are being a Calicut University champion with a record in the 69-kg category, and winning the title ‘Junior Strong Man Thrissur’. Jaicob later finished his master’s in high-performance sports strength and conditioning coach from UCAM university in Spain. He has worked as a fitness trainer of many eminent personalities such as Ilder Yunsov (a famous Russian businessman), Nikita Mazepin (a Russian motorsports racing driver) and Eric Hersman, a technologist. Jaicob is currently settled in Moscow with his wife Nasthya and one-year-old daughter Emaila Jaicob. He works as a coach there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp