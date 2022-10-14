Never too late

Aishwarya Unni By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fitness expert Jaicob J Punnamoottil always tell everyone, “age is just mere numbers”. “Always work hard for your passion and never give up thinking you’re too old,” he elaborates. His own experience is proof of the statement. At the age of 45, he is about to realise his dream to participate in a world championship. Jaicob is preparing himself for the Master World Weightlifting Championship 2022. The sportsman won gold in the national master weightlifting championship in 2021.

The Thrissur native is the only Malayali among the seven-member team from India. He would be participating in category 81 on December 5. The championship is organised every year for veteran athletes of age 35 and above across the globe. This year it is being held from December 1 to 10 in Orlando in the US.

Jaicob started weightlifting during his graduation days. While studying at Sree Kerala Varma College, Jaicob bagged a gold at the senior state championship in 2000 with a record holding 147 jerks in the 77kg category.

“My university coach always encouraged me to work out more. Gradually I got selected by the Sports Authority of India and got trained under them. A world championship was one of my long-time dreams. Though a little late, now I have achieved it,” says Jaicob.

His other achievements are being a Calicut University champion with a record in the 69-kg category, and winning the title ‘Junior Strong Man Thrissur’. Jaicob later finished his master’s in high-performance sports strength and conditioning coach from UCAM university in Spain. He has worked as a fitness trainer of many eminent personalities such as Ilder Yunsov (a famous Russian businessman), Nikita Mazepin (a Russian motorsports racing driver) and Eric Hersman, a technologist. Jaicob is currently settled in Moscow with his wife Nasthya and one-year-old daughter Emaila Jaicob. He works as a coach there.

