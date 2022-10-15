Home Cities Kochi

Art over a cup of hazelnut latte

How about some good food with a side of art? At David Hall art gallery, indulge in a snack or two in between appreciating art. Pandhal Cafe & Deli has opened at David Hall.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: How about some good food with a side of art? At David Hall art gallery, indulge in a snack or two in between appreciating art. Pandhal Cafe & Deli has opened at David Hall.

As I take in the paintings on show at the gallery, Dominic Joseph, VP of Pandhal, welcomes me with a warm smile and takes me to a table facing the sprawling backyard of David Hall. Good music playing in the background, sounds of laughter, and the pets of a few guests frolicking around, it, indeed, is a great spot to unwind.

Pandhal Cafe & Deli concept started in September 2019 at K P Vallom road in Kadavanthra. “We want to be creative while keeping authenticity intact, that has been our principle,” says Chef Micah, Pandhal Cafe Head Chef. Pandhal ran as a restaurant in its initial years, from 1984 to 2006, at MG Road.

Now it has seven cake shops in Kochi. 

“David Hall is a Dutch property and we ran it at first as an art gallery, as a space that is accessible to local artists. Afterwards, we put up a pizza oven, and the cafe clicked,” says Dominic. Chef Micah has launched a new menu featuring home-cured ceviche, BBQ beef roll, and more. Before digging into the delicacies, I order a cup of hazelnut latte. The pleasing flavour of hazelnut is a good way to start. Then comes babka toast. The chocolate-laminated flaky bread is the result of a series of processes, I am told.

The soft, yet flaky bread needs to be smothered with a generous amount of butter, says Dominic, who himself was a chef. The chocolate content doesn’t overpower, but adding a bit of honey to the toast elevates the sweetness in a more balanced way. This can be a great breakfast option.

Next up is chicken birria – perfectly-cooked chicken with tomato salsa, and mozzarella, paired with flavourful consomme. I brace myself for a messy ride as Dominic suggest dunking the taco in the chicken broth, squeezing in some lime within, but it blends surprisingly well. Then comes the togarashi chicken wing. “Togarashi is a Japanese chilli powder. Here the chicken wing is tossed in it,” says Dominic. It is sprinkled with some spring onion and sesame seeds.

The next on the menu is home-cured white fish ceviche. Raw fish, mostly sea bass, is cured with vodka and beetroot, which gives it the hot pink colour. It doesn’t have a fishy smell at all. Adding a bit of avocado puree and dill cream cheese, makes it all the more sumptuous.

Another fish-based item that comes to the table is a rich-looking prawn roll. Onto the brioche bread, which has bisque mayo and avocado, scallion, and chunky prawns are packed inside. It gives a punch of flavour all at once, biting on the chilli gives adequate heat. With a mix of flavours and colours comes the Korean barbecue pork rice bowl. Steamed bok choy, fried egg, spicy mayo, and chorizo jam ­— a sweet and spicy condiment — give the kimchi fried rice a bit of sweetness. 

Finally, I decide to pamper my tastebuds with malva pudding. Drenched in butter sauce, the pudding melts in the mouth. Taking a bite from the dehydrated citrus, I must say, the tangy and sweet combo is certainly worth a try.

