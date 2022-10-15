NIA grills four PFI leaders again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA will produce four PFI leaders in court after five days of extended questioning on Saturday. Sadiq Ahmed and Shihas, of Mundukottackal, Pathanamthitta, Sainuddeen T S, of Peruvanthanam, Idukki, and C T Sulaiman, of South Thrikkaripur, were interrogated for the second time in custody from Monday onward after the court granted their custody for five more days. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court on Saturday. According to sources, the NIA got evidence related to the unlawful activities of PFI during the questioning.

“NIA received some evidence after examining the mobile phones and other electronic devices seized from the accused. These persons were the main office-bearers of PFI in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kasaragod. The NIA got details of the social media activities of the accused and e-mails sent by them. They were also interrogated in connection with the funding activities of PFI,” sources said.

NIA will seek the custody of more arrested persons in the coming days. It was on September 22 that the NIA raided the offices of PFI, its affiliated organisations and the residences of leaders as part of a nationwide crackdown. Later, NIA arrested 11 PFI leaders in connection with the cases registered against the outfit in Kochi, and eight persons in connection with the cases registered in New Delhi.

KOCHI: The NIA will produce four PFI leaders in court after five days of extended questioning on Saturday. Sadiq Ahmed and Shihas, of Mundukottackal, Pathanamthitta, Sainuddeen T S, of Peruvanthanam, Idukki, and C T Sulaiman, of South Thrikkaripur, were interrogated for the second time in custody from Monday onward after the court granted their custody for five more days. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court on Saturday. According to sources, the NIA got evidence related to the unlawful activities of PFI during the questioning. “NIA received some evidence after examining the mobile phones and other electronic devices seized from the accused. These persons were the main office-bearers of PFI in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kasaragod. The NIA got details of the social media activities of the accused and e-mails sent by them. They were also interrogated in connection with the funding activities of PFI,” sources said. NIA will seek the custody of more arrested persons in the coming days. It was on September 22 that the NIA raided the offices of PFI, its affiliated organisations and the residences of leaders as part of a nationwide crackdown. Later, NIA arrested 11 PFI leaders in connection with the cases registered against the outfit in Kochi, and eight persons in connection with the cases registered in New Delhi.