Rackets dupe Kerala youngsters promising visas to Canada

As per one of the complainants, the accused promised him a visa to secure a job in Canada without an IELTS score.

Published: 15th October 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mad rush to migrate to Australia, Canada and European countries have landed several Malayali youths in trouble. Youngsters were duped of lakhs of rupees by rackets claiming to arrange a visa to Canada even without an IELTS clearance.

The issue came to light after the police received a set of complaints alleging that a Muvattupuzha-based firm collected lakhs of rupees from candidates claiming to help them migrate to Canada without clearing the IELTS examination.

The Muvattupuzha police station soon launched a probe and arrested Prakash Thomas, 43, of Melukavumattam in Kottayam in connection with the incident. “The alleged fraud was carried out under the cover of a recruitment firm called Penta Overseas Recruitment Private Limited. Prakash ran the firm along with two other persons and collected money promising that visa will be readied for Canada without qualifying for the IELTS examination,” said a senior police officer.

As per one of the complainants, the accused promised him a visa to secure a job in Canada without an IELTS score. “A detailed investigation is required to unearth the truth,” police said adding that they are also conducting a probe into the activities of a firm called Royal British Academy, Muvattupuzha, in which the accused had stake.  “We found that the said academy used to conduct classes for IELTS and OET. We are also checking the bank transaction details of the accused,” officer said.

