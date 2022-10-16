Healthy Streets Policy launched

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has officially announced the Healthy Streets Policy as part of the Streets for People Challenge under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has officially announced the Healthy Streets Policy as part of the Streets for People Challenge under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. “To make Kochi a livable city, there is a need to adopt and implement a healthy street policy and implement it, said Anilkumar at an open session of the CEOs conference held in Kochi on Friday. The Healthy Street Policy is a guiding document that enables Kochi to implement changes that make city’s streets and places better and more accessible to all.Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, additional chief secretary, Sharada Muralidharan, principal secretary, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, city police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs joint secretary Kunal Kumar, Smart Cities Mission Director, Rahul Kapoor, and CSML CEO Shanawas unveiled the posters of habits to be followed in the city.