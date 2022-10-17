Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Blasters fall flat, but fans remain hopeful

Dimitri Peters excelled for ATK Mohun Bagan with three goals, dashing the hopes of nearly 40,000 Blasters fans. 

Published: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Unable to get their hands on the ticket, Blasters fans watch the match on a giant screen outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday | A Sanesh

Unable to get their hands on the ticket, Blasters fans watch the match on a giant screen outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The sea of ‘yellow fans’ who descended on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor to cheer their team were left disappointed as Kerala Blasters suffered a 2-5 rout in their second home match on Sunday.
Dimitri Peters excelled for ATK Mohun Bagan with three goals, dashing the hopes of nearly 40,000 Blasters fans. 

Though left speechless by the result, the fans did not give up on their team , saying the Blasters will be back with a bang. “It’s football and we can’t expect our team to win every time. We will bounce back,” said Anoop M, a Blasters fan from Palakkad.

“From the beginning of the game, our players tried to attack, but our defensive midfielders failed contain the Mariners’ attacks. Adrian Luna, who is capable of turning the game around but ATK marked him well. It doesn’t mean that the team can’t winning the next match. We will win,” said Krishnajith R S, a Kunnamkulam native.

Though the fans expected Blasters to dominate throughout, it only lasted for the first 10 minutes and also when they scored the two goals against ATK. This was the fifth clash between the two teams, with the Mariners winning four matches and Blasters none. 

ATK’s Malayali player had to face the wrath of the Blasters fans who repeatedly raised slogans against the Malappuram native who had earlier said he was not concerned about where he plays. “It’s our team. They will fight on the ground and we will fight from the stand. It was only because of the fans that ATK coach recalled Ashique in the second half,” said Manoj, another KBFC fan. 

Before leaving the stadium, KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic and players gave an ‘upper clap salute’, acknowledging the fans’ cheers. Meanwhile, a small number of ATK fans who found a place in the stadium were on cloud nine after their team’s victory. “We never thought that our team, which lost the last match, would unleash such an attacking play against Blasters. It was a real treat for us,” said Anas, an ATK fan from Malappuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala blasters Yellow fans Jawaharlal Nehru stadium
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp