Kochi metro: SN Junction, Vadakekotta not included in ticket vending machines yet

Published: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: More than a month has passed since the inauguration of the Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations, but the Kochi Metro is yet to add them in the ticket vending machines. “Recently, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director said the metro will implement 100% paperless ticket system by the end of this year. However, the struggle to add two new stations in the ticket vending machines raises concern over the said promise,” said Ebenser Chullikkatt of Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO.

“There is a huge demand from passengers to include the option of the two new stations in the vending machines, especially at the ones installed at stations like Edapally that witness a huge footfall,” he said. 
Meanwhile, the KMRL officials said the process of adding the new stations is underway and the facility will be made available to the public soon. On achieving 100% digital tickets, the official said the focus is mainly on promoting mobile QR tickets. 

“Eliminating paper tickets will be a gradual process. A complete shift to digital ticketing will affect senior citizens,” said the official. “However, efforts are being made to promote the Kochi1 card among the passengers, and the development of the Kochi 1 App is in progress,” the official added. The ticket vending machine of KMRL has been receiving huge criticism from passengers, who call it an “outdated technology that does not accept the currency of new denominations”.

