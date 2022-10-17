Youths use screenshots of fake money transfer, dupe traders in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Multiple cases have been registered against three youngsters who allegedly duped traders by showing screenshots of fake bank transfers and Aadhaar cards after making purchases. The cases were registered against Nimil George Santhosh, 22, of Thirumaradi, Koothattukulam; Bittu Babu, 22, of Piravom, and Sreehari, 21, of Piravom.

The first incident was reported after the accused bought four car alloy wheels from Auto Mall, a vehicle accessory shop at Edappally, in August. “The duo -- Nimil George and Bittu -- came to our shop around 6.30pm and spent around an hour.

They bargained for products they liked. Finally, just before the shop was about to be closed, they bought car alloy wheels for Rs 21,000. For making the payment, they asked for bank account details. They told me that money has been transferred to the bank account through NEFT. We felt it was unusual as NEFT is used by business persons and it takes around four hours to get the amount credited. However, there was nothing suspicious about their behaviour,” said Suryajith, a shop employee.

As an assurance, Suryajith collected a copy of Nimil’s Aadhaar and his phone number. “I was on leave the next day. But our shop manager informed me that the money was yet to be credited. So I made a call to the number they gave me. However, a person from north India picked up the call. Later, I contacted the number given on the Aadhaar card. The phone was picked up by a youth who did not know about any such transaction.

Later, the youth and his parents came to the shop, and we realised that we were cheated,” he said. Similarly, the accused paid Rs 21,000 to the vehicle accessory shop after Suryajith filed the complaint.

