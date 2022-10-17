Home Cities Kochi

Youths use screenshots of fake money transfer, dupe traders in Kochi

Multiple cases have been registered against three youngsters who allegedly duped traders by showing screenshots of fake bank transfers and Aadhaar cards after making purchases.

Published: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Multiple cases have been registered against three youngsters who allegedly duped traders by showing screenshots of fake bank transfers and Aadhaar cards after making purchases. The cases were registered against Nimil George Santhosh, 22, of Thirumaradi, Koothattukulam; Bittu Babu, 22, of Piravom, and Sreehari, 21, of Piravom.

The first incident was reported after the accused bought four car alloy wheels from Auto Mall, a vehicle accessory shop at Edappally, in August. “The duo -- Nimil George and Bittu -- came to our shop around 6.30pm and spent around an hour.

They bargained for products they liked. Finally, just before the shop was about to be closed, they bought car alloy wheels for Rs 21,000. For making the payment, they asked for bank account details. They told me that money has been transferred to the bank account through NEFT. We felt it was unusual as NEFT is used by business persons and it takes around four hours to get the amount credited. However, there was nothing suspicious about their behaviour,” said Suryajith, a shop employee. 

As an assurance, Suryajith collected a copy of Nimil’s Aadhaar and his phone number. “I was on leave the next day. But our shop manager informed me that the money was yet to be credited. So I made a call to the number they gave me. However, a person from north India picked up the call. Later, I contacted the number given on the Aadhaar card. The phone was picked up by a youth who did not know about any such transaction. 

Later, the youth and his parents came to the shop, and we realised that we were cheated,” he said. Similarly, the accused paid Rs 21,000 to the vehicle accessory shop after Suryajith filed the complaint. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Money transfer Kochi NEFT
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp