Thiruvananthapuram College of Fine Arts: Old-world charm of poster art

Aishwarya Unni By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “These posters are expressive and break all characteristics of the conventional ones. The concept of the movie appears more powerfully, with originality and rawness,” says professor Sijo Jacob of the College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is talking about the posters that were made by his students and put on display at the College’s Art Gallery. “These works have the aesthetics of 19th-century French movie posters. The students take us to those faded traditions that were once revered,” he adds.

Handmade movie posters have a long history in India and the college’s film club. “Within a short time, students used to create posters with available materials in the early days. Whenever there is a film screening at the college, someone will make a poster. However, the artists are unknown,” says Amjad T V, the secretary of the film club. The final-year student also exhibited his works recently. Conducting the exhibition was Amjad’s idea.

Foreign classics like Beuys, The Dance of Reality, Amator, Santa Sangre, Dogtooth, Closeup, Salo and many more came alive on the posters. The art is created using scrap materials without any lining and font style, providing naive characteristics.

Speaking of handmade posters, filmmaker Sreejith N, says, “During our graduation, we used to draw posters for film screenings”. On the possibilities of poster making as a career, he says, ”Handmade posters still have relevance as some film productions prefer such works,” he adds. “The students’ works were excellent. Each piece was carefully crafted, without losing or revealing too much of the film’s essence,” says Sreejith.

