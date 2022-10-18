When animals speak

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: I can tolerate anything, but not racial discrimination,” says the crow to her friend parrot. “Thankfully my feathers are green,” the parrot comments. The age-old proverb ‘kakka kulichal kokku akumo? (Will the crow become a stork after taking a bath?) is the discussion point here. Both the birds are describing the many ways humans treat them, be it locking a parrot in a cage, or the flavourless rice served to the crows, the subject is never-ending.

The crow and parrot and other animals around us frequently appear in the videos created by Shameer Khan and his cousin, Jassim Hashim. The Varkala natives are tickling the funny bones of Malayalis and their unusual topics and characters are the talk of the town. Known as ‘Chooral’ on Instagram, the team enacts the daily lives and the complaints of beloved animals such as frogs, crows, turtles and even monkeys and neerkoli (watersnakes).

The coconut tree seeks help from the Indian Devil tree (pala maram) to spread ghost fables to keep away humans. The discussion between a frog and a duck in water about their sounds, the debate between hibiscus and rose flowers getting mistreated, the anger of an ostrich for her Malayali name ‘Ottakapakshi’… goes the list of topics discussed by the team, started just a year ago.

Ask about the inspiration, the duo says, it was just out-of-the-box thinking, the urge to do something unique, that led them to the animal world. Shameer started creating content way back in 2017, after leaving his job in the Gulf. He wanted to become an entertainer.

“I had scripted some episodes of the popular sitcom Uppum Mulakum. Later, I started a YouTube channel with Jassim. But we didn’t have much reach then. We became active on social media during the Covid lockdown. In 2020, I also received the opportunity to script for another sitcom, Chakkapazham which scored well with the television audience,” says Shameer, who scripts the contents for the Chooral.

The name Chooral also has a meaning, adds Jassim. “We use sarcasm as a stick to pull the legs of society. Chooral started 11 months ago to make people of all generations laugh with the innocent comedy”.

The duo has a strong humour quotient between them. Their keen observation skill with a funny tinted lens received numerous appreciation from actors such as national award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu. “We were invited to participate in a television show hosted by actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. We were shocked that he recognised us,” the duo remembers.

It’s not just the famous who recognise them. “Once during a wedding reception in Thiruvananthapuram, a boy of 6 came towards us and started to deliver the dialogues of one of our videos. We were on cloud nine. It is a win for us that from common man to celebrities, our contents are being noticed,” says Jassim, a techie by profession.

The plight of the ostrich and the ‘marital rifts’ between the peacock couple crossed three million views, says Shameer. “We try to maintain a similar appearance to the characters,” says Shameer.

The parrot wears a green shirt and red mask. The crow, a black T-shirt, black lungi and a black mask.

My characters talk about the doubts that I myself have. Be it the zebra crossing, the cactus tree and the touch me not plant etc. Sometimes I enter into their skin and try to think of it funnily. And unknowingly, the subjects also talk about social issues. The conversation between netholi fish and shark was about body shaming. We also ensure our content doesn’t hurt people’s sentiments,” he adds.

The duo says they feel responsible to come up with more politically correct comedy due to their rising popularity. “In future, we wish to create a web series with similar content and feature more artists. Recently, we started a lifestyle vlog on our YouTube channel,” says Jassim.

@the_chooral

