Breathe. Pause. Then head straight to the watchtower

Aishwarya Unni By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a heady blend of nature’s bounties and adventure. Tucked away in the Shendurney forest range, the Rosemala in Kollam is an under-explored tourism spot. A 10km trek through the woods leads one to a surreal world of greenery and rivulets that flow into the Thenmala dam.

A walk amid the tall Chenkurinji trees (Gluta travancoria) is an experience by itself. The endangered species grow only at elevations of at least 1,000 feet above sea level and can grow up to 35m high.

Rosemala is also known for the alluring charm of the olden timber trail route, threading its way across hills and valleys. On the way, one can see small cascades, too.

The place probably gets its name from the valley’s shape it resembles a blooming rose. Another take is that place was named after Roselin, the wife of a British planter who had established an estate here. The pristine stretch and the winding paths can be covered with the help of jeep services. The village dotted by churches, temples, and cottages with tiled roofs offers forest products like frankincense and honey. One could also sample fresh ginger and pepper here.

The watchtower offers a spell-binding view of the picturesque Rosemala valley, the Thenmala reservoir, and the Parappar lake. Thanks to a recently constructed concrete road from Aryankavu to the watchtower, the journey is pretty comfortable. For those who seek adventure, the Pallivasal trekking point is the place to go. And about 2km from there, one can enjoy a boat ride to the meeting point of Umayar, Shenduriniyar, and Uriliyar rivers.

Where: Near Aryankavu in Kollam district

2hr 57min via Thiruvananthapuram-Thenmala road

Where to stay?

Homestays and small cottages are available at Rosemala

What to eat?

Traditional village cuisine

Nearby attractions:

Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary

Palaruvi waterfalls

Thenmala Ecotourism Zone

