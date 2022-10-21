Home Cities Kochi

Five-year jail, Rs 25,000 fine for a 50-year-old driver in Kochi who abused girl inside cab

The minor girl hired taxi to return home after tuition; fine amount to be paid to survivor

Published: 21st October 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 50-year-old taxi driver for molesting a minor girl and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Eloor resident Yusuf molested the girl when she hired an online taxi driven by him to reach her house after tuition classes at Kennedy Mukku. The incident occurred in July, 2019. “The act of the accused as a driver is something serious which affects the credibility of the Uber services.

It is a warning to the child and woman passengers travelling alone and during night against the unexpected behaviour of the drivers. In order to make sure that such passengers are travelling in a safe and secured, and also pleasant, manner, as expected and offered by the company,incidents like this, should not be repeated,” the court observed.

“This case should be a message by giving adequate punishment to the accused. Therefore he’s not entitled to any leniency,” the order by the court for trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence towards women and children said.

After the amount is realised, it should be paid to the survivor as compensation. Special Public Prosecutor P A Bindhu and lawyer Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution. The police registered the case on July 13, 2019, after recording the statements of the survivor and arrested Yusuf on the next day. Thrikkakara Sub-Inspector P P Justin filed the charge sheet before the court in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court Minor girl Taxi driver
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp