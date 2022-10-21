Home Cities Kochi

One-stop shop to pep up Diwali

From artificial flowers, string lights, lanterns, earthen diyas to lotus-shaped candle holders and LED chirag and neon greetings, Evenstor offers a wide range of Diwali products.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The festival of lights is round the corner. Are you still looking for some bright home decor and gifting options to make this Diwali season a memorable one? If yes, Evenstor outlets, located at Kadavanthra and on M G Road, are a one-stop solution.  

From artificial flowers, string lights, lanterns, earthen diyas to lotus-shaped candle holders and LED chirag and neon greetings, Evenstor offers a wide range of Diwali products. Started about three years ago by K Sidhesh, Anup Joy and Sofia Mathew, the store offers a wide range of choices in events and party decor, corporate gifting and packaging options, and art and craft material. There are products for every occasion, such as birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, and anniversaries.

Buyers can shop virtually, too.

