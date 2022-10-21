Robot at your doorstep: Kochi-based startup launches delivery robots

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Today everything is available at our fingertips. Right from food and grocery to even meat, fish and poultry products. But when it comes to gated communities and townships, the delivery boys are forced to drop off the parcels with the guards due to security aspects.

Now, a Kochi-based startup has developed a robot that tries to solve the problem. Arish Saseendran, the founder of Rosversity, came up with the idea. “The idea is to use robots to run your errands. These delivery robots will collect parcels from the stores and other pickup locations and then deliver them to your doorsteps,” he said.

According to him, the robot is aimed at serving townships and gated communities. “The lack of proper rules when it comes to self-driving vehicles is the reason why it can’t be deployed in the normal setting,” he added.

According to Arish, the startup Rosversity was founded in 2019. “The initial investment was realised through bootstrapping,” he said. NUE is the first robot of the team which plans to bring out more models. Rosversity’s NUE will soon be seen delivering products of leading e-grocery companies.

Arish said the company has bagged two pilot projects. “One at a township in Bengaluru and another in Dubai. We will scale up to making distribution and sales networks in multiple countries,” he added.

Explaining more about the name NUE, Arish said, “NUE is a Japanese mythical creature similar to the chimaera. It has a lion-like body with three heads and a tail. Together with the agility and functionality of these combinations, NUE has a shape-shifting ability which enables it to handle different scenarios. The same is true for our robot.”

“The team has created an abstract of the navigation stack, the software suite to operate and the memory map of the robots. The robot is capable of delivering food and beverages, groceries, and packages curbside and even indoors. With an overall capacity of 70 litres, it has enough space to carry out multiple orders in a single go.”

NUE is controlled via fleet management software which facilitates multi-robot navigation, planning and management. “We are planning to deploy NUE robots as a ‘RaaS’ (Robotics as a Service) model enabling the customers the flexibility of integrating a robust system,” said Arish.

According to him, Rosversity is looking to revolutionise how people interact with robots. “The start of the revolution is marked by the announcement of pre-sales of the new flagship product — NUE and an Open Robotic University.”

