Sustainable homes: Earthy decor with banana fibre

A venture by two Malayalis sells eco-friendly home decor items such as cushion covers, window blinds, table mats etc 

Published: 21st October 2022 02:27 AM

Rekha Rajagopal and Maya Mohan Ajay

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sustainable homes are the need of the hour and realising this, two Malayalis, Rekha Rajagopal and Maya Mohan Ajay are giving an earthy touch to homes. Currently settled in Bengaluru they run their online venture, Earthy Hues. It features a wide range of products in home decor, bags and stationery items, all made using banana fibre. 

Nearly 11 years into the business, the duo has been selling unique handmade banana fibre products. The collection of home decor includes table mats, table runners, cushion covers and even window blinds. Along with clutches, sling bags and shoulder bags, there are stationery products such as planners, notepads and folders. 

“We always love natural products and always try to find an alternative for plastic. However, it was a surprise that the stem of the banana plant can be used creatively. We were visiting an exhibition and saw how creatively the fibre could be used. This prompted us to research and come up with various products using banana fibre. The first attempt became a hit and we thought of making more such eco-friendly products,” shares Rekha.    

The products have been given a contemporary look by blending the banana fibre with fabrics such as silk, kalamkari, cotton and Ikkat. Rekha says, “However, the process is time-consuming because traditional artisans have to completely hand loom everything. Banana fibres are procured from Karnataka and also some parts of Tamil Nadu,” says the duo. 

Their clientele includes customers from all across the country as well as abroad. While the wallets cost `650, the price of bags goes up to the range of `1,950. Items such as cushion covers cost `450 to `550. The duo is all set to launch their new banana fibre collection titled ‘Beyond Dreams’ in home decor, stationery and accessories next month. 

Orders can be placed through: www.earthyhues.in.

