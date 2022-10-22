Ahead of Christmas, ‘Heady’ mix for the perfect cake

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas is just one and a half months away, and it’s cake-mixing time. Once again, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa at Willington Island gathered its guests for a grand cake-mixing ceremony. And Le Meridien, Kochi, also carried out the ceremony on October 18.

“We are mixing 14 varieties of dry fruits (around 1,500 kg) in brandy, rum, wine and a very small portion of beer,” says Meril Antony, executive chef at Taj Malabar.

“Apart from this, we add spices such as cinnamon, cloves, cardamom etc to give an exotic flavour to the cake,” he adds.

The ingredients would make around 4,000 kg. Meril says this mix of dry fruits will be soaked in 150 litres of alcohol for 40 days to make the special plum cake and pudding.

At Le Meridien, dry fruits like cashew nuts, raisins, figs, and almonds, with candied ginger and orange peel were soaked in spirits, mainly rum. Executive chef Sathish Reddy and his team led the ceremony. Chef Suresh Pillai was the chief guest.

KOCHI: Christmas is just one and a half months away, and it’s cake-mixing time. Once again, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa at Willington Island gathered its guests for a grand cake-mixing ceremony. And Le Meridien, Kochi, also carried out the ceremony on October 18. “We are mixing 14 varieties of dry fruits (around 1,500 kg) in brandy, rum, wine and a very small portion of beer,” says Meril Antony, executive chef at Taj Malabar. “Apart from this, we add spices such as cinnamon, cloves, cardamom etc to give an exotic flavour to the cake,” he adds. The ingredients would make around 4,000 kg. Meril says this mix of dry fruits will be soaked in 150 litres of alcohol for 40 days to make the special plum cake and pudding. At Le Meridien, dry fruits like cashew nuts, raisins, figs, and almonds, with candied ginger and orange peel were soaked in spirits, mainly rum. Executive chef Sathish Reddy and his team led the ceremony. Chef Suresh Pillai was the chief guest.