KOCHI: Four Points By Sheraton at Infopark is hosting an exclusive Punjabi food festival ‘Pind Da Swaad’. The fest showcase an array of authentic Punjabi recipes. Inspired by the diverse flavours of Punjab, Head Chef Angat Singh Grewal, who hail from Chandigarh, has created a menu that reflects the authentic tastes of the state.

“The cuisine is influenced by the pre-partition Punjab. This includes Haryana, Pakistan, and even Afghanistan. The food is rustic yet flavourful and has also taken inspiration from Mughals who introduced the tandoor,” says Angat.

The signature dishes are classics like Meat Beliram, Pal Dhaba da Rara Chicken, Amritsari Chole Kulcha and Rajma Chawal, and Kadhi Pakora. As desserts, they serve rice kheer (resembling the kheer served in the Gurudwara), kulfi and home-style Gajar ka Halva.

The restaurant’s ambience and stalls have been decorated similar to Punjabi dhabas for the fest. Charpoy (rope bed), photo booths, and Punjabi pop music set the mood, just like a dhaba. The buffet can be pre-booked and is priced at Rs 1,499.

