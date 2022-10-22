Home Cities Kochi

Kochi broadway oldie’s journey from imports to invites 

Kochi’s Broadway is one of the oldest commercial streets in Kerala. One can spot several quaint shops that have existed for decades.

Published: 22nd October 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Valavi & Co invitation card centre at Broadway in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Sonia Sali
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi’s Broadway is one of the oldest commercial streets in Kerala. One can spot several quaint shops that have existed for decades. And in one nook of the crammed street stands Valavi and Company, said to be the oldest business house here. 

“The family-run business was established in 1899, and ours was the lone shop on the Broadway street,” says Jose Valavi, owner of the company that is now synonymous with invitation cards.  Initially, the shop was a hub for imported paper, tyre, liquor and printing inks. In the 1950s, as business diminished, the Valavi family switched to invitation card printing.

“Our family started off with a small shop, and we never dreamt of massive success,” adds Jose. In subsequent years, Broadway as well as the invitation card business flourished. Currently, the nondescript shop from the outside is a popular destination for wedding cards. 

Valavi & Co boasts over a lakh designs, and offers models that suit the pockets of people of all economic classes. Prices range from Rs 2 to Rs 2,000 per piece, based on the material and design. “Celebrities such as Kavya Madan, Navya Nair, S Sreeshanth and Nivin Pauly have come here to design their wedding cards,” says Sreedevi, an employee at the shop. “I have had the opportunity to display sample cards to them.” 

Invitation cards have evolved by leaps and bounds over the years. “Back in the 50s, invitation cards were simple. They were bland,” says Jose. “Cards did not even have images of Lord Ganesha. They had only an image of a candle or the ‘Om’ symbol. As years passed, aspirations soared along with creativity. Today, we have six designers. And invitations are even made using velvet and satin.”

The company also offers designer-box cards, and acrylic and laser-cut invitations. E-cards, however, are the latest rage. “The array of designs swaps every year. The paper invitations from the 1950s are obsolete today,” says Neethu Joshi, a designer at the company. “People seek vibrant, whacky designs. Some download designs from Pinterest and get them recreated.”

 Jose notes the demand for digital invitations has boomed, adding that ‘Save the Date’ e-cards are trending. “Digitisation has taken over, especially after Covid,” he adds. “We took a big hit after the pandemic broke out. Earlier, we used to get over 70 orders a day. That has come down to 15-20 due to the Covid effect and digitisation. We also deal in packing material, customised gift boxes, office stationery and ID cards.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi broadway
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp