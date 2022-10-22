Miscreants damage historical ‘Koti’ stone in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anti-social elements have destroyed a historically important ‘Koti’ stone — one of the remnants of the royal edict of the king’s reign — at Puthiyakavu near Annaparambu. The historical piece that stood near the Pandara Thodu was found to be uprooted and destroyed.

The monument was used to separate the borders of the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin kingdoms. It is a heritage asset included in the conservation survey of Central and state archaeology departments. Engraved on either side of the 10-feet-high and three-feet-wide block of stone are the words ‘Thee’, indicating the Travancore princely state, and ‘Ko’ on the side indicating the Cochin kingdom. It is located on the Ettumanoor-Ernakulam state highway on the Tripunithura-Poothota road near Annaparambu east of Puthiyakavu maidan near the Pandara Thodu.

Udayamperoor grama panchayat ward member M K Anilkumar said, ‘Koti’ stones were placed on the borders and anyone straying across was considered a trespasser and used to be prosecuted.“These heritage stones were earlier seen in Puthiyakavu, Kurupamkandam, Thiruvankulam, Mamala, Illathumveli and Arukutty. They can still be seen in the Puthiyakavu temple grounds and Udayamperoor Kurupampkandam side,” he said.

KOCHI: Anti-social elements have destroyed a historically important ‘Koti’ stone — one of the remnants of the royal edict of the king’s reign — at Puthiyakavu near Annaparambu. The historical piece that stood near the Pandara Thodu was found to be uprooted and destroyed. The monument was used to separate the borders of the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin kingdoms. It is a heritage asset included in the conservation survey of Central and state archaeology departments. Engraved on either side of the 10-feet-high and three-feet-wide block of stone are the words ‘Thee’, indicating the Travancore princely state, and ‘Ko’ on the side indicating the Cochin kingdom. It is located on the Ettumanoor-Ernakulam state highway on the Tripunithura-Poothota road near Annaparambu east of Puthiyakavu maidan near the Pandara Thodu. Udayamperoor grama panchayat ward member M K Anilkumar said, ‘Koti’ stones were placed on the borders and anyone straying across was considered a trespasser and used to be prosecuted.“These heritage stones were earlier seen in Puthiyakavu, Kurupamkandam, Thiruvankulam, Mamala, Illathumveli and Arukutty. They can still be seen in the Puthiyakavu temple grounds and Udayamperoor Kurupampkandam side,” he said.