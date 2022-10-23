Eureka moment for Calicut University

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Research labs have been this humble scientist’s second home for the past 24 years. An associate professor at Calicut University biotechnology department, Gopinathan C has, among several distinctions, received patents for two interesting discoveries — organic pesticide to kill mosquito larvae, and deriving penicillin from rotten fruits.

Gopinathan, 52, is also known for developing a cost-effective method to cultivate edible mushrooms. “After years of toiling in labs, there is a sense of success when people and organisations approach me to know more about the discoveries for which I received patents from the Government of India,” he says.

Gopinathan has tied up with a Mumbai-based company for the commercial production of the organic pesticide. Also, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has promised to fund startups that use his penicillin or mushroom discoveries.

“My methods of producing the organic pesticide and penicillin are cost-effective,” says Gopinathan. “Only one-third of the normal cost is needed to produce my organic pesticide. Similarly, I used a solid-state fermentation process to produce penicillin, which is used to treat bacterial infections.”

India wastes fruits and vegetables worth Rs 20,000 crore every year, notes Gopinathan. “By using my technique, this waste can be utilised to produce penicillin, “ he says. On cultivation of the edible oyster mushrooms, Gopinathan says he uses the cost-effective “diffuse mycelial technique”. He has chalked out a detailed project, including factory design, and is willing to share it with startups.

The KSIDC authorities approached me... we are waiting for the startups to come forward,” adds Gopinathan.“The Mumbai-based company will launch my organic pesticide by the end of 2023. That will be a success moment in my life.”

What next? The doctorate holder from Calicut University says he would “continue research in biotechnology”. Notably, Gopinathan works as a consultant of waste management for MG University, too.

“I am also working on a waste management project for the Guruvayur temple; it was overseen by Metroman E Sreedharan,” he says. “The temple authorities plan to create electricity from waste.”

