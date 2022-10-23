Home Cities Kochi

Eureka moment for Calicut University

Calicut University associate professor Gopinathan C basks in the glory of patents for his organic pesticide and penicillin discoveries, reports  Vishnuprasad K P

Published: 23rd October 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Gopinathan C

Gopinathan C

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Research labs have been this humble scientist’s second home for the past 24 years. An associate professor at Calicut University biotechnology department, Gopinathan C has, among several distinctions, received patents for two interesting discoveries — organic pesticide to kill mosquito larvae, and deriving penicillin from rotten fruits.

Gopinathan, 52, is also known for developing a cost-effective method to cultivate edible mushrooms. “After years of toiling in labs, there is a sense of success when people and organisations approach me to know more about the discoveries for which I received patents from the Government of India,” he says.
Gopinathan has tied up with a Mumbai-based company for the commercial production of the organic pesticide. Also, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has promised to fund startups that use his penicillin or mushroom discoveries.

“My methods of producing the organic pesticide and penicillin are cost-effective,” says Gopinathan. “Only one-third of the normal cost is needed to produce my organic pesticide. Similarly, I used a solid-state fermentation process to produce penicillin, which is used to treat bacterial infections.”

India wastes fruits and vegetables worth Rs 20,000 crore every year, notes Gopinathan. “By using my technique, this waste can be utilised to produce penicillin, “ he says. On cultivation of the edible oyster mushrooms, Gopinathan says he uses the cost-effective “diffuse mycelial technique”. He has chalked out a detailed project, including factory design, and is willing to share it with startups.

The KSIDC authorities approached me... we are waiting for the startups to come forward,” adds Gopinathan.“The Mumbai-based company will launch my organic pesticide by the end of 2023. That will be a success moment in my life.”

What next? The doctorate holder from Calicut University says he would “continue research in biotechnology”. Notably, Gopinathan works as a consultant of waste management for MG University, too.
“I am also working on a waste management project for the Guruvayur temple; it was overseen by Metroman E Sreedharan,” he says. “The temple authorities plan to create electricity from waste.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calicut University Biotechnology department KSIDC
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp