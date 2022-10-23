Vadakkencherry case: Post-trauma, pining students and teachers get much-needed succour

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to console and strengthen teachers and students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School at Vettickal in Mulanthuruthy, who lost one of their teachers and five schoolmates in the Vadakkencherry bus accident on October 5, a project to provide counselling under the leadership of District Legal Services Authority and Mythri Foundation in association with Indian Psychiatric Society commenced in the school.

The psychiatrists of Indian Psychiatric Society, and clinical psychologists of Rajagiri Hospital, Kalamassery, will provide the assistance. Apart from that necessary legal aid will be provided to all the injured as well as the relatives of the accident victims, said District Legal Services Authority officials.

The District Legal Services Authority came up with the initiative considering the fact that mental health is crucial for all survivors considering the traumatic experience they had to face.

“In the initial phase, we are providing counselling to the students in association with Mythri Foundation. Legal aid will be provided to all students and relatives of the deceased in the next stage,” said Renjith Krishnan N, secretary, District Legal Services Authority.

A team from the district judiciary visited the school on October 19 and interacted with the teachers and students of Class X, Plus I and Plus II. journey to sail and assured all possible help to them from the district judiciary. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mini R and Renjith Krishnan N, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, took part in the programme.

A trip organised by the school to Ooty ended in tragedy after the tourist bus carrying 42 students and five teachers rammed a KSRTC bus near Vadakkenchery in Palakkad on the night of October 5. Physical education teacher Vishnu V K, 33, of Inchimala, Mulanthuruthy, Plus II students, Anjana Ajith, 17, of Valiyakulam, Udayamperoor, and C S Immanuel, 17, Kanjirikkappilly of Arakunnam, Class X students Chris Winterborn Thomas, 15, of Mulanthuruthy, Diya Rajesh, 15, of Paigirappilly, Mulanthuruthy and Elna Jose, 15, of Vandipetta, Thiruvaniyur, lost their lives in the mishap.

“Majority of students and teachers were able to overcome the traumatic situation with the active assistance of mental health volunteers of Mythri. Twenty students who require professional help are supported by clinical psychologists volunteered by the state association of Mythri. Besides, bereavement and trauma management training was given to teachers by psychiatrists,” said Renjith.

Aid in phases

