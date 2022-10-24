Home Cities Kochi

Film 'Rorschach' in piracy trouble, uploaded on YouTube

The Kochi Cyber Police on Wednesday registered a case and launched a probe into the alleged piracy of Malayalam blockbuster movie Rorschach.

Published: 24th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rorschach poster

Poster of Mammootty's Rorschach

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Cyber Police on Wednesday registered a case and launched a probe into the alleged piracy of Malayalam blockbuster movie Rorschach. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the distribution company of the movie.

Rorschach starring Mammootty was released on October 7. According to police sources, the newly released movie was illegally recorded and shown through YouTube between 11.49pm on October 15 and 12.30pm on October 16. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Wayfarer Film Release, a division of Wayfarer Films Private Limited. “The complainant suspects the movie was recorded illegally from a theatre and uploaded on YouTube. Later, the YouTube link was circulated through social media. This has caused a financial loss to the distribution company,” a police officer said.

The police would write to YouTube authorities to provide information about the ID from which the movie was uploaded. Similarly, it is also being checked whether the movie’s pirated version is circulated through Telegram. The case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act. “We registered the case on Wednesday. We will collect the information from YouTube in this regard. Usually, such illegal activities are carried out by email from foreign countries,” he said.

The cyber police registered a similar case earlier this month related to the piracy of movie ‘Udal’. The movie was illegally recorded from a theatre in Kochi and was uploaded on YouTube. The pirated version was also illegally circulated through Telegram. The police suspect that piracy is becoming active again in the state. “Unlike in the past, there are social media platforms and the dark web through which pirated versions can be circulated clandestinely.,” the officer said.

