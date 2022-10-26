Kerala student bags first rank in space olympiad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirteen-year-old Hrudashree R Krishnan, a VIII standard student from Thiruvananthapuram, has bagged the first rank in the Indian Space Science Olympiad (ISSO) a nationwide quiz for Indian students.

Hrudashree, a Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School student, had qualified for the junior-level event by presenting a paper on ‘Satellites and International Space Station’. She was awarded a Celestron Telescope, a gold medal and a citation.

“I have a special interest in space studies and prepared for nearly two months to qualify for the event. I had to present a paper ahead of the final event. It was very challenging and there were many thought-provoking questions. The competition was tough but at the same time entertaining. It was held online,” said Hrudashree, who recently got qualified for the USS scholarship provided by the Kerala government.

Hundreds of students from across the country took part in the event, which is organised by Edu Mithra Intellectual Services Pvt Ltd. Hrudashree, who has a passion for music, is preparing to take part in the sub-district, district and state-level youth festival. “I play the violin and presently I am preparing for the competitions,” she added.

