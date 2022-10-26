Home Cities Kochi

Kerala student bags first rank in space olympiad

Hrudashree, a Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School student, had qualified for the junior-level event by presenting a paper on ‘Satellites and International Space Station’.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hrudashree R Krishnan

Hrudashree R Krishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Thirteen-year-old Hrudashree R Krishnan, a VIII standard student from Thiruvananthapuram, has bagged the first rank in the Indian Space Science Olympiad (ISSO) a nationwide quiz for Indian students.

Hrudashree, a Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School student, had qualified for the junior-level event by presenting a paper on ‘Satellites and International Space Station’. She was awarded a Celestron Telescope, a gold medal and a citation.

“I have a special interest in space studies and prepared for nearly two months to qualify for the event. I had to present a paper ahead of the final event. It was very challenging and there were many thought-provoking questions. The competition was tough but at the same time entertaining. It was held online,” said Hrudashree, who recently got qualified for the USS scholarship provided by the Kerala government.

Hundreds of students from across the country took part in the event, which is organised by Edu Mithra Intellectual Services Pvt Ltd. Hrudashree, who has a passion for music, is preparing to take part in the sub-district, district and state-level youth festival. “I play the violin and presently I am preparing for the competitions,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISSO Space Olympiad
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp