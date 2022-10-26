Kick the butt

Sonia Sali By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cigarette smoking has been, for long, portrayed in literature and films as fun, macho and stylish. Well, that’s bunkum. Smoking is nothing short of a “killer epidemic”, as described by healthcare experts. About 80 lakh people die annually due to smoking across the world. Of this, studies notes, about 12 lakh are victims of second-hand smoke.

In India, which is home to over 12 crore smokers, the nicotine epidemic has been a subject of wide discussion, especially following the Covid pandemic. Quitting cigarettes is tough; there are many who try and fail. And it could involve considerable external support, from family as well as friends.

Nicotine has been proven to be as addictive as cocaine and heroin and may even be more addictive,” says a University of California, San Francisco, report.

“Many people who smoke develop nicotine dependence, which makes quitting all the harder, especially when they try to stop smoking on their own. In fact, 70 per cent of smokers report wanting to quit, but many wait until they develop a significant tobacco-related disease such as heart disease, cancer or stroke.”

For the past year, a ‘motivational’ group in Kerala Nicotine Anonymous (NicA) has been silently helping people quit smoking and, more importantly, sustain the determination.

“Akin Alcoholics Anonymous, NicA has helped people quit smoking across the world,” says Former Air Force officer Sahrudayan K K, 55, who spearheaded the launch of a “NicA fellowship” unit in Kerala last April.

Sahrudayan was a smoker for nearly four decades. A “hardcore addict”, in his words. But a near-fatal accident made him rethink the beauty of life. “Stuck in the ICU for 16 days, consuming food via tubes, I met death face to face,” he says. “After discharge, I came across a NicA unit in Delhi.”

Subsequently, Sahrudayan set up NicA’s “New Miracle - Kerala Group” at Udayamperoor in Ernakulam. “We held the first meeting on April 21, 2021, and 39 people who struggled with addiction attended.”

Currently, it has members from across who meet online every day at different timings. The fellowship works on the basis of mutual motivation and support.

“The meetings bring together several people who narrate their stories and struggles on a common platform where they feel they are not alone,” says Sahrudayan.

S Ananthakrishna, an astrologer based in Thiruvananthapuram, concurs. “Joining the group has helped me stay away from cigarettes,” he says. “I started earning at 18, so I felt independent and, thereby, fell into the habit of smoking. I used to smoke 45 cigarettes a day.”

Quitting smoking, he adds, has been like a redemption. “And each person in the NicA group has helped me in this process. There is no differentiation based on religion or financial background. There is no leader or boss; God is our boss here. We are all joined together by the bond of hope.”

Shaji Babu, 52, a contractor based in Malappuram, says listening to the travails of other members keeps him “motivated to not yield to temptation”.

“It is challenging to watch my friends smoke,” he adds.

“But, I keep reminding myself of the meetings for diversion.”

Ramachandran Kattikon, a chef based in Kottayam, believes addiction is a disease that has no cure. A chain-smoker for over 30 years, he went through “mental and physical agony” as he kicked the butt for good.

“Initially, there was a stage when I thought quitting was impossible,” he says. “I would keep off cigarettes for a month and then relapse.” He says Sahrudayan encouraged him to be a part of the NicA fellowship, and life changed for the better. “The first step is to accept that one needs help,” adds Ramachandran.

Popular psychiatrist Dr C J John says “tackling withdrawal symptoms” is a major challenge. Symptoms include cravings, irritability, mood swings, restlessness, hunger pangs (and weight gain), poor concentration, anxiety, and depression.

“A person who quits an addiction is always vulnerable to relapsing,” he says. “People smoke citing different reasons like anxiety, fear, stress, depression or pain. The individual duly has to figure out an alternative to it,” adds John.

“Most patients go for rehabilitation when they are infected with heart and lung diseases. Until then, most people are not motivated to seek help.”

John notes that there is “an increasing number of women smokers”, too, who have been approaching him. “Women, however, are not seen smoking publicly as much as men because of societal pressures and attitudes,” he adds.

Dr Muneer P S, who has dealt with nicotine addicts for the past six years, says “peer pressure is the most common reason” for the smoking habit. “I see a number of patients between the ages of 18 and 35 every day,” he says. “Children are brought here by families, but older people come when they face health problems.”

Sahrudayan says medical help might be needed in most cases, especially for long-time heavy smokers. “And always, external support from people who have gone through or are going through a similar phase can help people quit smoking for good,” he adds.

“Do pass on our helpline numbers if anyone you know wishes to quit smoking: 09995449744, 09745601584.”

