Kochi: Passport helps reveal husband’s earlier marriage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a city resident who married a woman without revealing about his earlier marriage. He has been charged with rape and cheating based on woman’s complaint. The arrested has been identified as Gireesh M, 48, of Edappally.

The police said the incident came to light after the woman stumbled upon his passport in which his earlier wife’s details were mentioned. Though the accused tried to get bail after his arrest, the police produced the passport before the court and got his bail application dismissed.

According to the police, Gireesh, with an intention to cheat and sexually abuse the complainant, married her on April 10,2017 as per the provisions of the Special Marriages Act suppressing his earlier marriage. He sexually abused her with the knowledge that his marriage with her was null and void. The accused also allegedly took her gold and cash. Though he submitted before the sessions court that he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case, the court dismissed his bail plea.

The police said the present wife had approached them submitting that she was residing along with her aged mother and two children in a rented house and the accused and his goons were repeatedly threatening her to withdraw the complaint. As per the case dairy and documents submitted by the police before the court, Gireesh was arrested on October 10 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The police also produced the passport documents of the accused issued from the Regional Passport Office, Kochi, which showed the spouse of the petitioner as another woman. Apart from the passport details, the police also produced the statement of his earlier wife and her mother.

“Prima facie, there are materials on record to show the involvement of the petitioner in the offences alleged against him and the allegations levelled against the petitioner are of serious nature. Granting of bail to the petitioner at this stage may affect smooth progress of the investigation and possibility of the petitioner tampering with the evidence,” Additional Sessions Judge Shibu Thomas said in the order dismissing Gireesh’s bail plea.

