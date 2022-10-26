KSINC drops proposal to manage Kochi Marina

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s only international marina, owned by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), has been in a shoddy condition for several years and awaits renovation. Though Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) expressed its interest in managing the Kochi International Marina last year, the corporation has scrapped the proposal.

“We are not moving ahead with the renovation project of the marina. Though the initial plan was to take up the project and as we proceeded, it was learnt that KTDC planned to hand over the renovation and maintenance of the yacht area only and not the whole premises, including Marina House,” said KSINC managing director R Girija . “The plan was to take up the project in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. There is no point if KTDC can allow only the operations of the yacht area. To generate income, Marina House’s operations also need to be included,” she added.

The KSINC informed KTDC of its disinterest in moving ahead with the project. Officials of KTDC also said that it is true that over the last few years, no major maintenance work has been carried out at the marina, which can park 34 yachts.

“We have decided to run the marina on our own till we find a suitable firm which has experience in the maintenance and operation of yachts,” said a KTDC official. At present, two or three yachts are parked in the marina. “Over the last six months, we made an income of over Rs 20-25 lakh. Most of the yachts that came here during Covid times left three-four months back,” the official said. The marina was earlier looked after by a Mumbai-based firm. KTDC officials allege that they have not done any repair or maintenance work and admit that the condition of the marina is not up to the mark. “However, we will begin the repair work once the estimate is approved,” the official added.

Kochi International Marina started operations on April 24, 2010. Over the last two decades, Kochi had become a destination for luxury cruise liners and a major destination for sea-based adventure tourism.

“The marina has a huge potential and will attract more seafarers once it’s back to operations in full swing. The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led seafarers to opt for the marina in Kochi,” said a KTDC official.

KOCHI: India’s only international marina, owned by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), has been in a shoddy condition for several years and awaits renovation. Though Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) expressed its interest in managing the Kochi International Marina last year, the corporation has scrapped the proposal. “We are not moving ahead with the renovation project of the marina. Though the initial plan was to take up the project and as we proceeded, it was learnt that KTDC planned to hand over the renovation and maintenance of the yacht area only and not the whole premises, including Marina House,” said KSINC managing director R Girija . “The plan was to take up the project in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. There is no point if KTDC can allow only the operations of the yacht area. To generate income, Marina House’s operations also need to be included,” she added. The KSINC informed KTDC of its disinterest in moving ahead with the project. Officials of KTDC also said that it is true that over the last few years, no major maintenance work has been carried out at the marina, which can park 34 yachts. “We have decided to run the marina on our own till we find a suitable firm which has experience in the maintenance and operation of yachts,” said a KTDC official. At present, two or three yachts are parked in the marina. “Over the last six months, we made an income of over Rs 20-25 lakh. Most of the yachts that came here during Covid times left three-four months back,” the official said. The marina was earlier looked after by a Mumbai-based firm. KTDC officials allege that they have not done any repair or maintenance work and admit that the condition of the marina is not up to the mark. “However, we will begin the repair work once the estimate is approved,” the official added. Kochi International Marina started operations on April 24, 2010. Over the last two decades, Kochi had become a destination for luxury cruise liners and a major destination for sea-based adventure tourism. “The marina has a huge potential and will attract more seafarers once it’s back to operations in full swing. The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led seafarers to opt for the marina in Kochi,” said a KTDC official.