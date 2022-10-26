Home Cities Kochi

KSINC drops proposal to manage Kochi Marina

Pulls back after KTDC’s plan to hand over maintenance of yacht area and not whole premises including Marina House

Published: 26th October 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

KTDC-owned International Marina lying in a neglected state | A Sanesh

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  India’s only international marina, owned by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), has been in a shoddy condition for several years and awaits renovation. Though Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) expressed its interest in managing the Kochi International Marina last year, the corporation has scrapped the proposal.

“We are not moving ahead with the renovation project of the marina. Though the initial plan was to take up the project and as we proceeded, it was learnt that KTDC planned to hand over the renovation and maintenance of the yacht area only and not the whole premises, including Marina House,” said KSINC managing director R Girija . “The plan was to take up the project in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. There is no point if KTDC can allow only the operations of the yacht area. To generate income, Marina House’s operations also need to be included,” she added.

The KSINC informed KTDC of its disinterest in moving ahead with the project. Officials of KTDC also said that it is true that over the last few years, no major maintenance work has been carried out at the marina, which can park 34 yachts. 

“We have decided to run the marina on our own till we find a suitable firm which has experience in the maintenance and operation of yachts,” said a KTDC official. At present, two or three yachts are parked in the marina.  “Over the last six months, we made an income of over Rs 20-25 lakh. Most of the yachts that came here during Covid times left three-four months back,” the official said. The marina was earlier looked after by a Mumbai-based firm. KTDC officials allege that they have not done any repair or maintenance work and admit that the condition of the marina  is not up to the mark. “However, we will begin the repair work once the estimate is approved,” the official added. 

Kochi International Marina started operations on April 24, 2010. Over the last two decades, Kochi had become a destination for luxury cruise liners and a major destination for sea-based adventure tourism. 
“The marina has a huge potential and will attract more seafarers once it’s back to operations in full swing. The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led seafarers to opt for the marina in Kochi,” said a KTDC official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTDC Kochi Marina
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp