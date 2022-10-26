Home Cities Kochi

Mysteries of the Emerald City

T’Puram Zoo’s coffee table book offers a glimpse into the lives of inhabitants — the trees, animals, birds and butterflies

Published: 26th October 2022

By Cynthia Chandran
KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo, though one of the oldest in the country, never had a coffee table book to its credit. Now it has tied up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to come out with a coffee table book, ‘Emerald Island Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, A Wilderness In The City’.

Wildlife photographer Suresh Elamon has clicked the stunning photographs. Coinciding with the Wildlife Week Celebrations, the department of museum and zoo released the digital version of the 75 pages bilingual coffee table book. But more pages on the role of the former veterinary doctors and museum and zoo directors are expected to be updated in the print version. The authorities have sought public views and suggestions on the digital version, which is available online. The price of the book is yet to be decided.

According to S Abu, director of the museum and zoo, Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo is the green lung of the capital city. “The Museum and Zoo campus is spread over 55 acres, which includes more than 400 varieties of trees. It is a priceless treasure and the pride of all Malayalis. So we decided to name the book Emerald Island. We have kicked off our next project to document the trees here,” says Abu.

The 250 photographs, each more mystical and alluring than the other, are taken by Suresh. These are the highlights of the much-awaited book. Each image depicts the beauty of the flora and fauna of the campus, which opened long back in 1859. Conservationist V Balachandran, an expert on dragonflies and spiders, has written the script with the photographs.

Another attractive feature, besides the stunning images of the animals in the zoo, is a rubber tree that was imported from Brazil by Visakham Thirunal Rama Varma of the erstwhile Travancore royal family. Apart from the birds lodged at the aviary, the 65–70 varieties of visiting bird species also find a place in the coffee table book. Along with 100-plus wild animals, the butterflies also find a place in the collector’s item.

It was Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma the ruler of Travancore, who acted as the visionary behind the establishment of the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo. But the Zoo was opened only in 1859, which is considered one of the oldest in the country.

The public can buy the collector’s item within a month.

