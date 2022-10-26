Offering tranquility and opulence

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Breaking the monotony blues is the need of the hour. Sometimes you just need your ‘me time’ and stay in bed. That’s where staycations come in. Strategically located just 47km from the Kochi airport, Hyatt Regency at Puzhakkalpadam, in Thrissur, offers a warm welcome to travellers.

As you enter, the spacious lobby that stands out for its simple yet elegant decor will charm you. The enticing aroma from the multi-cuisine restaurant just beside will make you drool. “We are ensuring that not just the people in Thrissur but those in north Kerala also get to experience the facilities at the hotel. All the guests will get an opportunity to experience our multi-cuisine restaurant, luxury spas and spacious convention halls,” says Anish Kuttan, general manager of Hyatt Regency.

The two convention halls can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, he adds. All the rooms have been equipped with high-quality projectors and other facilities, which make it a suitable venue to host parties and conferences. “We always try to avoid frozen things and preservatives while making our food, and mostly all ingredients are made in-house,” says Anish.

The hotel also has a swimming pool on the terrace where you can spend time in the waters or just read. Also, it is the perfect place to gaze at Thrissur city. The spacious pool area also is a great place for hosting parties.

The hotel also hosts one of the largest convention centres Lulu International Convention Centre. The centre follows traditional Kerala architecture and can accommodate over 5,000 people. It offers multiple event spaces to hold conferences, weddings etc.

“Our convention centre is designed for weddings and corporate seminars,” shares Anish. The centre features nine state-of-the-art meeting and convention spaces, including a 7, 098 sq ft ballroom and a 2, 378 sq ft hall. Other spaces include two prayer areas and VIP lounges. It also has an exclusive Helipad and a 1,50,000 sq ft outdoor space for parking and other activities, such as a badminton court.

A resto-bar will soon be coming up at the hotel which will feature cuisines from across the globe. Meanwhile, a Hyatt Regency Hotel is nearing completion and is all set to open in Thiruvananthapuram.

The writer was at Hyatt Regency in Thrissur on an invite

