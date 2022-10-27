Disappointed with Kerala High Court order, man threatens to end life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disappointed with an unfavourable court order on an appeal he filed, a Vaduthala native on Wednesday entered the Kerala High Court premises and threatened to commit suicide. The police managed to dissuade the person, identified as Vinu. The incident occurred at 10am. Vinu entered the building and attempted to reach upstairs. Following police intervention, he came out of the building within a few minutes. A police official said, “Vinu had made a similar attempt at Ernakulam District Court complex a few years ago. A court in Kochi had ordered him to give monthly maintenance of Rs 21,000 to his wife and children, after which he made a suicide bid from the court complex. Later, he filed an appeal, and the High Court reduced the amount to Rs 20,000 per month, owing to which he made a similar attempt on Wednesday.”The police have not registered a case against Vinu. A medical examination was carried out to find whether he had consumed alcohol.