Home Cities Kochi

Disappointed with Kerala High Court order, man threatens to end life

A medical examination was carried out to find whether he had consumed alcohol.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police intervene as Vinu climbs on top of the High Court building threatening to jump after the court’s order went against his wish | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disappointed with an unfavourable court order on an appeal he filed, a Vaduthala native on Wednesday entered the Kerala High Court premises and threatened to commit suicide. The police managed to dissuade the person, identified as Vinu.

The incident occurred at 10am. Vinu entered the building and attempted to reach upstairs. Following police intervention, he came out of the building within a few minutes. A police official said, “Vinu had made a similar attempt at Ernakulam District Court complex a few years ago.

A court in Kochi had ordered him to give monthly maintenance of Rs 21,000 to his wife and children, after which he made a suicide bid from the court complex.

Later, he filed an appeal, and the High Court reduced the amount to Rs 20,000 per month, owing to which he made a similar attempt on Wednesday.”The police have not registered a case against Vinu. A medical examination was carried out to find whether he had consumed alcohol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Suicide
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp