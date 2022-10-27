Kochi: Man shoots at bar wall after party, held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who fired at the wall of a bar using a handgun at Kundannoor near Maradu on Wednesday was arrested nearly four hours later. Rojan, a resident of Ezhupunna, and his friend Harold, who is a lawyer by profession, were arrested by the police from Kochi around 10.30pm. According to sources, Rojan was holding a liquor party for the lawyer who helped him get bail in a criminal case.

The police said the incident took place around 3.30pm at OG’s Kanthari bar. “The duo reached the bar around 12.30pm. After spending nearly four hours inside the bar, just before leaving, Rojan fired at the wall. In the CCTV footage, we could see Rojan firing the shots and also speaking to a person,” said the police.

Rojan reportedly walked out of the bar premises without being noticed by anyone.The two were apprehended by the police from the city limits. “We are not in a position to divulge everything. It is true that a lawyer is involved in the case,” an officer said.

“Though we heard the sound, we thought it was a cracker. Since there was a rush of customers, we ignored it at first. But we checked the CCTV footage later and found that the man had fired at the wall. We informed the Maradu police and filed a complaint,” said an employee of the bar.

The staff said Rojan didn’t behave weirdly. “Though his friend left around 2.30pm, Rojan stayed in the bar for nearly an hour more. As he was about to leave the bar, he fired at its wall without any provocation. Fortunately, nobody was present at the entrance,” the staffer said.

