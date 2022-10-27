Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Man shoots at bar wall after party, held

The staff said Rojan didn’t behave weirdly.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who fired at the wall of a bar using a handgun at Kundannoor near Maradu on Wednesday was arrested nearly four hours later. Rojan, a resident of Ezhupunna, and his friend Harold, who is a lawyer by profession, were arrested by the police from Kochi around 10.30pm. According to sources, Rojan was holding a liquor party for the lawyer who helped him get bail in a criminal case.

The police said the incident took place around 3.30pm at OG’s Kanthari bar. “The duo reached the bar around 12.30pm. After spending nearly four hours inside the bar, just before leaving, Rojan fired at the wall. In the CCTV footage, we could see Rojan firing the shots and also speaking to a person,” said the police.

Rojan

Rojan reportedly walked out of the bar premises without being noticed by anyone.The two were apprehended by the police from the city limits. “We are not in a position to divulge everything. It is true that a lawyer is involved in the case,” an officer said.

“Though we heard the sound, we thought it was a cracker. Since there was a rush of customers, we ignored it at first. But we checked the CCTV footage later and found that the man had fired at the wall. We informed the Maradu police and filed a complaint,” said an employee of the bar.

The staff said Rojan didn’t behave weirdly. “Though his friend left around 2.30pm, Rojan  stayed in the bar for nearly an hour more. As he was about to leave the bar, he fired at its wall without any provocation. Fortunately, nobody was present at the entrance,” the staffer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp