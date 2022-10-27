Tension grips CUSAT, five SFI workers injured in clashes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed on the Cochin University of Science and Technology Kochi (Cusat) campus at Kalamassery on Wednesday morning after a clash between a section of students and SFI members. Three students were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted on the campus in the morning and evening.

The SFI leaders alleged that students who belong to the Students Community of Sahara Hostel unleashed an attack following a dispute over the placing of a board by them on the campus. Nine students were injured in the clash.

However, there were reports that the clash was a continuation of the standoff after SFI workers manhandled a student belonging to the Students Community on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, SFI workers staged a protest demanding an apology from a teacher of Cusat who posted a comment defaming the organisation.

When the protest march arrived at the School of Engineering, members of the Students Community mocked them and manhandled the SFI protestors. A student from Lakshadweep was injured in the clash. Subsequently, SFI workers came to the Sahara hostel by evening and attempted to manhandle the Students Community members. However, several SFI activists were injured in the clash. Hostel room 96 where SFI workers are staying was set on fire allegedly by the Students Community members.

A police team from Kalamassery station reached the spot. The police registered a case against 11 senior students invoking IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). Avan Roshan, Sourav, Ameen, Faris, Athul, Nithin and five identifiable persons have been booked, said the police.

According to a complaint lodged by Mohammed Nayeem, an SFI worker, the accused nursed a grudge towards them for filing a complaint against them to the police and registrar of the university. “Avan Roshan hit Mohammed Nayeem with an iron rod and Sourav beat up him. The other accused beat them up,” said the police.

However, there were reports that a security staff of the university was allegedly manhandled by a group of SFI workers headed by district president Prajith Babu. Fifty-one-year-old Soman, a native of Haripad, sustained severe injuries on his hand after SFI workers thrashed him on Monday. However, the police have not registered a case in this regard so far. A large posse of police personnel has been deployed on the campus.

KOCHI: Tension prevailed on the Cochin University of Science and Technology Kochi (Cusat) campus at Kalamassery on Wednesday morning after a clash between a section of students and SFI members. Three students were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted on the campus in the morning and evening. The SFI leaders alleged that students who belong to the Students Community of Sahara Hostel unleashed an attack following a dispute over the placing of a board by them on the campus. Nine students were injured in the clash. However, there were reports that the clash was a continuation of the standoff after SFI workers manhandled a student belonging to the Students Community on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, SFI workers staged a protest demanding an apology from a teacher of Cusat who posted a comment defaming the organisation. When the protest march arrived at the School of Engineering, members of the Students Community mocked them and manhandled the SFI protestors. A student from Lakshadweep was injured in the clash. Subsequently, SFI workers came to the Sahara hostel by evening and attempted to manhandle the Students Community members. However, several SFI activists were injured in the clash. Hostel room 96 where SFI workers are staying was set on fire allegedly by the Students Community members. A police team from Kalamassery station reached the spot. The police registered a case against 11 senior students invoking IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). Avan Roshan, Sourav, Ameen, Faris, Athul, Nithin and five identifiable persons have been booked, said the police. According to a complaint lodged by Mohammed Nayeem, an SFI worker, the accused nursed a grudge towards them for filing a complaint against them to the police and registrar of the university. “Avan Roshan hit Mohammed Nayeem with an iron rod and Sourav beat up him. The other accused beat them up,” said the police. However, there were reports that a security staff of the university was allegedly manhandled by a group of SFI workers headed by district president Prajith Babu. Fifty-one-year-old Soman, a native of Haripad, sustained severe injuries on his hand after SFI workers thrashed him on Monday. However, the police have not registered a case in this regard so far. A large posse of police personnel has been deployed on the campus.