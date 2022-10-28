Home Cities Kochi

1,202 weekly operations in Kochi airport’s winter schedule

Published: 28th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin International Airport . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi airport has announced its winter schedule for international and domestic sectors that will be effective from October 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023.

With his schedule becoming effective, the airport will facilitate 1,202 weekly air traffic movements, as against 1,160 in the ongoing summer schedule. “The Cochin International Airport Limited’s (CIAL) commitment to passengers and aviation fraternity has been a driving force behind the establishment of connectivity across the directions.

The chairman and the board of directors have already laid out a blueprint for the future. We are trying to introduce more international carriers and activate new routes. We hope that the commissioning of the general aviation terminal this year will give impetus to the traffic growth,” said CIAL managing director S Suhas.

26 airlines to operate

  • 26 airlines will operate to international destinations from Kochi during the winter schedule. Of these, 22 airlines are international carriers, operating 271 weekly departures
  • Air India Express lists 44 weekly departures to international destinations. IndiGo to operate 42 domestic departures per week
  • There will be a total of 44 weekly departures to Dubai and 30 to Abu Dhabi and Muscat
  • 327 domestic operations scheduled per week, offering connectivity to 13 cities across India
  • 104 weekly flights to Bengaluru, 56 to Delhi, 42 to Mumbai, 24 to Hyderabad, 52 to Chennai, and 10 to Pune
  • Daily flights to Agathi, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kannur, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram
  • 92.66% growth registered by Kochi airport in passenger traffic and 60.06% in air traffic movement in FY 2021-22, compared to the previous fiscal.
