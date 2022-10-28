Game for wild, wild fest?  

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gavi — a must-visit place on the bucket list of every nature lover — is known for its untainted wilderness and scenic beauty. The pristine forest in Pathanamthitta is one of the most trending eco-tourism destinations in the country. The place has boating, trekking and camping through the wilderness.

Home to more than 260 species of birds, Gavi is a heaven for birdwatchers and animal lovers. Many endangered species —Nilgiri tahr, lion-tailed macaque and tigers — can be sighted at Gavi. Tucked inside the Ranni reserve forest, Gavi is a significant segment of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady. It offers a mesmerising view of hills, valleys, grasslands, tropical forests, waterfalls and cardamom plantations.

Every year, around 1.2 lakh people, mostly domestic tourists, visit the spot. “During the heavy rainy season, we shut down the spot as it’s dangerous for the tourists. Recently we reopened. And during holidays and weekends, bookings are full,” said Jayakumar Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ranni Forest Range. Most people who visit Gavi are from Tamilnadu and Karnataka, and around 10 per cent are foreign tourists. Those visiting the spot will have to book online, as only 30 vehicles are allowed to enter Gavi a day.

“We allow entry from 8.30am to 11am as it’s a reserved forest. The vehicles should exit through Vallakadavu Check Post before 6pm. After the introduction of online booking in 2018, things became smooth. KSRTC is also conducting two special services for the tourists,” said Al Ameen, beat forest officer, Angamoozhy.

KSRTC yuins special services between Pathanamthitta-Kumali Road via Gavi.Kerala Forest Development Corporation is offering attractive tour packages.

Trekking, camping and outdoor camping are available. Boating and canoeing are available in Kochu Pamba Lake. Camping and night safaris to Kullar, Pullumedu, Kochu Pampa, Pachakanam are also available.

Distance

Kochi to Gavi - 168.4km

Checklist

Visitors must produce an ID card at the ticket counter in Angamoozhy

Vehicles entering through Kochandi Check Post should leave only through Vallakkadavu Check Post

Carrying liquor is strictly prohibited

Nearby attractions

Kuttikkanam

Peermade

Thekkady



