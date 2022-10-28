Twist in shooting at Kochi bar wall: Revolver belongs to lawyer

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: The gunfire incident inside a bar at Kundannoor on Wednesday has turned murkier with the police finding out that the main accused used the licensed gun of his lawyer friend to shoot at the bar wall.Rojan Paul, 43, a resident of Ezhupunna, and his friend Joseph Harold, 53, of Kannamaly, who is a lawyer by profession, were arrested by the Maradu police from the city.

The police said the accused used a .32 revolver, which belonged to the lawyer, to fire at the wall of OG’s Kanthari bar, where the duo spent four hours on Wednesday.

“It was around 10.30pm on Wednesday that we took the duo into custody. We were also able to seize the gun from their possession. We assumed initially that the first accused had used an air gun, which doesn’t require a licence. But on examining it, we came to realise that it is a licensed gun and it belongs to the lawyer. It is shocking to note that a lawyer handed over the licensed gun to a person who is involved in several criminal cases,” said a police officer.

It is learnt that Rojan was holding a liquor party for the lawyer, who helped him get bail in a criminal case. Meanwhile, the police also decided to approach the Ernakulam district collector to revoke the lawyer’s gun licence.

“The gun licences are issued based on certain conditions. By handing over the gun to a second person, the lawyer violated the first condition. He is not at all fit to hold a licence. Since the Ernakulam district collector has issued the licence, we have taken steps to revoke it,” said the officer.

Rojan fired at the wall around 3.30pm, but reportedly walked out of the bar premises without being noticed by anyone.“The duo went missing after the incident. However, with the help of the cyber wing, we traced their location and were able to take them into custody. We recorded their arrest after a few hours,” the officer added.

POLICE INITIATE STEPS TO REVOKE GUN LICENCE
By handing over the gun to a second person, the lawyer violated the first condition. He is not at all fit to hold a licence. Since the Ernakulam district collector has issued the licence, we have taken steps to revoke it, said a police officer

