‘Useful to society’, M K Sanu terms 96 years well-lived

Meanwhile, the Kochi corporation put forth a suggestion to organise a mega literary festival, something that will be remembered forever, as a birthday gift for Sanu mash.

M K Sanu sharing a light moment with MP Hibi Eden at the birthday feast hosted by city corporation at TDM Hall on Thursday. Mayor M Anilkumar is also seen | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “To have been useful to society is something I call a life well-lived,” said the multi-faceted M K Sanu. The writer, critic, retired professor, biographer, journalist, orator, social activist and human rights activist celebrated his 96th birthday with his former students, contemporaries and well-wishers gathered at TDM Hall in Kochi on Thursday.

“Old age is an undeniable truth. However, as long as the mind and body function, to be able to be useful to others is what I would wish for,” Sanu said. An orator, Sanu’s return gift to those who came to wish him was a beautiful speech, which he termed as something he thinks he is proficient at.

“Being able to do good to everyone irrespective of caste, race or religion is what makes a person’s life worthwhile,” he said. He cited the example of Justice Krishna Iyer who continued to work for society until his death. “He even kept writing and brought out a book weeks before his death. He worked tirelessly for his dream of a cancer centre in Kochi. We need to have such indomitable spirit,” he said.

“The world has given me many things in life. I have also given many things to others. So, when the time comes for judgement and my good deeds are measured against those others did for me, I would wish for the scale to tip towards the former,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kochi corporation put forth a suggestion to organise a mega literary festival, something that will be remembered forever, as a birthday gift for Sanu mash. “The plan is to organise the festival as a part of the Onam celebrations in 2023,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

MK Sanu
