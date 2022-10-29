Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Blasters lets fans down in third straight defeat

Star players Mehtab Singh and Jorge Diaz scored one apiece to seal the home side's fate in the first half itself

Published: 29th October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 15 minutes were left for the Kerala Blasters' third home match, against Mumbai City, to get over on Friday. But many of the 33,121 spectators, who had thronged the JN International Stadium, left by then, before the final whistle brought the home side's harrowing time to an end. The reversal, 2-0, was Blasters' third consecutive in the ISL. Mehtab Singh and Jorge Diaz scored one apiece to seal the host's fate virtually in the first half itself.

"It's a disappointing day for us. We had come all the way from Changanassery to support Blasters and it was not the result we had expected. Except for Rahul K P and Adrian Luna, most players were a big letdown. There was no proper coordination among the players. If Blasters continues to perform like this, the team is not going to progress,"said Jofy Thomas, an ardent Blasters supporter.

A disappointed fan sitting in the gallery after Kerala Blasters lost by two goals to Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday

Sarath, another fan, was disappointed that Manjappada could not build on the good start. "We started on a sound note, but could not sustain the momentum beyond the first 10 minutes. The players looked shattered when they conceded the first goal. We tried to lift their morale but they failed miserably," said Sarath.
However, many fans were not ready to give up on their team.

"We have been supporting the team from its very launch. It is football and there will be ups and downs. Had we put up a performance, as we did in the second half, we could have won," said Sarath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp