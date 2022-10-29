Kerala Blasters lets fans down in third straight defeat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 15 minutes were left for the Kerala Blasters' third home match, against Mumbai City, to get over on Friday. But many of the 33,121 spectators, who had thronged the JN International Stadium, left by then, before the final whistle brought the home side's harrowing time to an end. The reversal, 2-0, was Blasters' third consecutive in the ISL. Mehtab Singh and Jorge Diaz scored one apiece to seal the host's fate virtually in the first half itself.

"It's a disappointing day for us. We had come all the way from Changanassery to support Blasters and it was not the result we had expected. Except for Rahul K P and Adrian Luna, most players were a big letdown. There was no proper coordination among the players. If Blasters continues to perform like this, the team is not going to progress,"said Jofy Thomas, an ardent Blasters supporter.

A disappointed fan sitting in the gallery after Kerala Blasters lost by two goals to Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday

Sarath, another fan, was disappointed that Manjappada could not build on the good start. "We started on a sound note, but could not sustain the momentum beyond the first 10 minutes. The players looked shattered when they conceded the first goal. We tried to lift their morale but they failed miserably," said Sarath.

However, many fans were not ready to give up on their team.

"We have been supporting the team from its very launch. It is football and there will be ups and downs. Had we put up a performance, as we did in the second half, we could have won," said Sarath.

