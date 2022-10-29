Fruity tales

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We all have heard the age-old adage, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’. It is drilled into us from school days. From bananas to apples, fruits have become part of our daily diet. And as oatmeal became part of our fast-paced breakfast regimen, fruits such as berries and bananas have gained new meaning. They elevate the texture and especially the flavour of the basic oatmeal recipes.

And consuming a bowl of fruits too can help gain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Anyway, daily consumption of fruit is a win-win situation.The rich-fibre content in fruit aids in digestion, and bowel movement and improves gut bacteria. Though, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ each type of fruit brings its own unique set of nutrients and benefits to the table.

“Bring in a variety of fruits rather than sticking to just one type,” says Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research. “This can help you have a cornucopia of vitamins and minerals.”

Also, the eye-catching hues not only make your meals more vibrant but also promote health. The colours hint at its antioxidant properties, say experts.“Antioxidants are helpful as it reduces the free radical damage associated with cancer development. We live in a very inflammatory world, the pollutants from vehicles and pesticide contents in fruits all aid in the toxicity. Antioxidants can reduce inflammation and can also help prevent cancer to an extent,” says Rajiv.

The nutritious benefit of fruits has also influenced some to take up a fruitarian diet or fruit diet. This highly restrictive vegan diet excludes dairy and other animal products. The diet consists primarily of fruits. In some extreme cases, certain fruitarians do not consume the fruits that are picked. Instead, they depend on ones that have fallen onto the ground.

According to chief dietitian of Medical Trust Hospital Ernakulam, Nydin Poulin, following a fruit diet can lead to malnourishment if not done under proper guidance. “A wholesome balanced meal should have a combination of protein, fat, carbohydrate, vitamin and minerals. A fruit diet doesn’t provide all these. As fruits lack protein there have been cases of acute hair fall,” she says.

“Fruit diet is not ideal to continue in the long run,” she warns.

“When you constrain calories drastically, a person would lose weight and muscles. And this brings down metabolism. As fruits don’t contain protein, one may encounter Vitamin A, D, E and K deficiencies. However, replacing just one day’s meal with fruits wouldn’t do any harm, provided you don’t have any medical condition. This would help reduce calories,” says Rajiv.

There are dilemmas about how to scientifically add fruits to the diet. “One needn’t replace a meal in place of fruits as such. After a meal, don’t immediately go for some fruit. Instead, wait for two hours. Also, there’s a practice of having fruit immediately after a meal. It’s fine as long you don’t have any lifestyle diseases,” says Nydin.

Some are worried about peeling off the skin of fruits. “Wouldn’t it remove several vitamins too,” is a common question. However, peeling off the skin is considered ideal due to pesticides and waxy elements found in fruits. Those with a medical condition, especially kidney disorders, shouldn’t consume fruits with their skin on.

Aside from the locally available and staple fruits such as mangoes, jackfruits, rambutans, oranges, apples, custard apples, papayas etc, the market now has various exotic varieties too. Kiwis, mangosteens, avocados, dragon fruits, pears, and so on have also become part of our fruit intake.Though the options are umpteen, experts say consuming locally available fruits is more beneficial. “The locally available fruits are healthy. Our diet needn’t be fancy with the newly available ones,” says Nydin.

Fruity twists

Fruit intake nowadays also includes smoothies, salads, sandwiches, ice creams and shakes and many more. But do all of these forms give you the same benefits?

“It is always preferred to have fruits in their raw form. Juices are healthy, however, straining would result in the loss of important fibres. And adding sugar makes it unhealthy. Cooking a few can also lose nutrients and antioxidants as they are heat sensitive,” says Rajiv.

Of the many newcomers in the fruit market, Avocado seems like it has emerged to be the most in demand. It is also a breakfast choice which is often added to sandwiches. “Avocado is healthy, it has mono-unsaturated fat. It is a heart-healthy fat after all. However at the end of the day, the fruit has fat, and therefore it is rich in calories. One avocado roughly equals 3-4 apples,” says Rajiv.

Fruits vs Diabetics

“Should I avoid fruits if I have diabetes,” this has been a long-standing query. However, there’s a mixed response. “It is true that diabetic patients should be careful while having fruits. However, not all fruits increase their sugar level. Guava has a low glycemic level. The same applies to apples and less ripe bananas,” says Rajiv.

According to him, a highly diabetic patient is always advised to have more veggies than fruits, especially fibre-rich ones. “All fruits are rich in fructose, but the content varies. In the case of papayas, diabetic patients can have two slices. Not more than that. And low glycemic fruits that are medium-sized can be consumed,” says Nydin.

DRIED FRUITS

These dehydrated fruits retain several nutritional values of fresh fruits. However, these should be consumed in a measured manner. “They are good immunity boosters, have weight loss properties, skincare benefits, and more. Consuming five or six dried grapes soaked in water overnight would be good for your bowel movement. It is also rich in iron. The soaked water too is good for you. Two dates are equivalent to 40 calories, the same as an apple. So considering the quantity is important,” says Nydin.

Fruits for kids

According to experts, fruits that are rich in folate, including pomegranate and citrus fruits, can help boost immunity. Same with citrus fruits. Giving fruits packed with Vitamin C can enhance brain health and boost cognitive function of kids.

KOCHI: We all have heard the age-old adage, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’. It is drilled into us from school days. From bananas to apples, fruits have become part of our daily diet. And as oatmeal became part of our fast-paced breakfast regimen, fruits such as berries and bananas have gained new meaning. They elevate the texture and especially the flavour of the basic oatmeal recipes. And consuming a bowl of fruits too can help gain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Anyway, daily consumption of fruit is a win-win situation.The rich-fibre content in fruit aids in digestion, and bowel movement and improves gut bacteria. Though, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ each type of fruit brings its own unique set of nutrients and benefits to the table. “Bring in a variety of fruits rather than sticking to just one type,” says Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research. “This can help you have a cornucopia of vitamins and minerals.” Also, the eye-catching hues not only make your meals more vibrant but also promote health. The colours hint at its antioxidant properties, say experts.“Antioxidants are helpful as it reduces the free radical damage associated with cancer development. We live in a very inflammatory world, the pollutants from vehicles and pesticide contents in fruits all aid in the toxicity. Antioxidants can reduce inflammation and can also help prevent cancer to an extent,” says Rajiv. The nutritious benefit of fruits has also influenced some to take up a fruitarian diet or fruit diet. This highly restrictive vegan diet excludes dairy and other animal products. The diet consists primarily of fruits. In some extreme cases, certain fruitarians do not consume the fruits that are picked. Instead, they depend on ones that have fallen onto the ground. According to chief dietitian of Medical Trust Hospital Ernakulam, Nydin Poulin, following a fruit diet can lead to malnourishment if not done under proper guidance. “A wholesome balanced meal should have a combination of protein, fat, carbohydrate, vitamin and minerals. A fruit diet doesn’t provide all these. As fruits lack protein there have been cases of acute hair fall,” she says. “Fruit diet is not ideal to continue in the long run,” she warns. “When you constrain calories drastically, a person would lose weight and muscles. And this brings down metabolism. As fruits don’t contain protein, one may encounter Vitamin A, D, E and K deficiencies. However, replacing just one day’s meal with fruits wouldn’t do any harm, provided you don’t have any medical condition. This would help reduce calories,” says Rajiv. There are dilemmas about how to scientifically add fruits to the diet. “One needn’t replace a meal in place of fruits as such. After a meal, don’t immediately go for some fruit. Instead, wait for two hours. Also, there’s a practice of having fruit immediately after a meal. It’s fine as long you don’t have any lifestyle diseases,” says Nydin. Some are worried about peeling off the skin of fruits. “Wouldn’t it remove several vitamins too,” is a common question. However, peeling off the skin is considered ideal due to pesticides and waxy elements found in fruits. Those with a medical condition, especially kidney disorders, shouldn’t consume fruits with their skin on. Aside from the locally available and staple fruits such as mangoes, jackfruits, rambutans, oranges, apples, custard apples, papayas etc, the market now has various exotic varieties too. Kiwis, mangosteens, avocados, dragon fruits, pears, and so on have also become part of our fruit intake.Though the options are umpteen, experts say consuming locally available fruits is more beneficial. “The locally available fruits are healthy. Our diet needn’t be fancy with the newly available ones,” says Nydin. Fruity twists Fruit intake nowadays also includes smoothies, salads, sandwiches, ice creams and shakes and many more. But do all of these forms give you the same benefits? “It is always preferred to have fruits in their raw form. Juices are healthy, however, straining would result in the loss of important fibres. And adding sugar makes it unhealthy. Cooking a few can also lose nutrients and antioxidants as they are heat sensitive,” says Rajiv. Of the many newcomers in the fruit market, Avocado seems like it has emerged to be the most in demand. It is also a breakfast choice which is often added to sandwiches. “Avocado is healthy, it has mono-unsaturated fat. It is a heart-healthy fat after all. However at the end of the day, the fruit has fat, and therefore it is rich in calories. One avocado roughly equals 3-4 apples,” says Rajiv. Fruits vs Diabetics “Should I avoid fruits if I have diabetes,” this has been a long-standing query. However, there’s a mixed response. “It is true that diabetic patients should be careful while having fruits. However, not all fruits increase their sugar level. Guava has a low glycemic level. The same applies to apples and less ripe bananas,” says Rajiv. According to him, a highly diabetic patient is always advised to have more veggies than fruits, especially fibre-rich ones. “All fruits are rich in fructose, but the content varies. In the case of papayas, diabetic patients can have two slices. Not more than that. And low glycemic fruits that are medium-sized can be consumed,” says Nydin. DRIED FRUITS These dehydrated fruits retain several nutritional values of fresh fruits. However, these should be consumed in a measured manner. “They are good immunity boosters, have weight loss properties, skincare benefits, and more. Consuming five or six dried grapes soaked in water overnight would be good for your bowel movement. It is also rich in iron. The soaked water too is good for you. Two dates are equivalent to 40 calories, the same as an apple. So considering the quantity is important,” says Nydin. Fruits for kids According to experts, fruits that are rich in folate, including pomegranate and citrus fruits, can help boost immunity. Same with citrus fruits. Giving fruits packed with Vitamin C can enhance brain health and boost cognitive function of kids.